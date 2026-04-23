Draft Day Trades Raiders Could Make: Round 1

The 2026 NFL Draft is here.

Later this evening, the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in hopes he becomes the franchise quarterback the team has lacked for many years.

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza reacts after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Derek Carr was an excellent QB for the Silver and Black, but the Raiders hope Mendoza can help the franchise reach heights the team never did. It's ambitious, but it's why you select him with the top pick.

However, Mendoza isn't the only pick the Raiders will make in the draft. Plus, General Manager John Spytek wants to be aggressive in this draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What are the chances the Raiders trade back into the first round? Who knows, but if they *really* like a prospect, they have the ammunition to do so.

The next step would be finding a participant willing to give up a first-round pick and move down. Which teams may be candidates?

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Let's break down three teams who, in theory, might be willing to play ball.

Seattle Seahawks

Aug 28, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider before the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Colisuem. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The trade: Raiders acquire No. 32, 2027 fifth-round pick | Seahawks acquire No. 67, No. 175, 2027 sixth-round pick

The Raiders and Seahawks are well familiar with each other, so John Schneider may be willing to listen to a call from Spytek.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle only has four draft picks, and for a team hitting a mini-reset after a Super Bowl victory, getting as many bites at the apple to find young talent should be a high priority. They have the last pick in the draft anyway, so they might be willing to wait.

This could be a spot for the Raiders to target a player like Arizona State's Max Iheanachor, who could immediately bolster their offensive line. They'd get lucky if they could pull off this trade.

Dallas Cowboys

Dec 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis before the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The trade: Raiders acquire No. 20, No. 218 | Cowboys acquire No. 67, No. 219, Tyree Wilson

Dallas has an additional first-round pick after trading away Micah Parsons, and they send it to Las Vegas in this mock trade while bringing Tyree Wilson back to his home state of Texas.

The Cowboys want to win now, and despite a good track record of drafting young talent, they decide to take a swing on a defensive end with talent but who hasn't been able to put it all together.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warms up by the heater prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Raiders may have their pick of the litter with this selection, and they could go in multiple directions. It could be a wide receiver or cornerback spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The trade: Raiders receive No. 21, No. 216 | Steelers receive No. 36, No. 185, 2027 fourth-round pick

Pittsburgh has several selections in the top-100, so it may be okay with moving back just a bit.

With so many picks and not too many pressing needs at the top of the board, the Steelers could slide back and take Alabama QB Ty Simpson, a more appropriate spot for him just outside the first round.

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders could land an offensive lineman with the No. 21 pick or the likes of a player like Denzel Boston, or they could take advantage of a Jordyn Tyson slide.

We'll see how aggressive the team wants to be tonight.