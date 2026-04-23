Draft Day Trades Raiders Could Make: Round 1
In this story:
The 2026 NFL Draft is here.
Later this evening, the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in hopes he becomes the franchise quarterback the team has lacked for many years.
Derek Carr was an excellent QB for the Silver and Black, but the Raiders hope Mendoza can help the franchise reach heights the team never did. It's ambitious, but it's why you select him with the top pick.
However, Mendoza isn't the only pick the Raiders will make in the draft. Plus, General Manager John Spytek wants to be aggressive in this draft.
What are the chances the Raiders trade back into the first round? Who knows, but if they *really* like a prospect, they have the ammunition to do so.
The next step would be finding a participant willing to give up a first-round pick and move down. Which teams may be candidates?
Let's break down three teams who, in theory, might be willing to play ball.
Seattle Seahawks
The trade: Raiders acquire No. 32, 2027 fifth-round pick | Seahawks acquire No. 67, No. 175, 2027 sixth-round pick
The Raiders and Seahawks are well familiar with each other, so John Schneider may be willing to listen to a call from Spytek.
Seattle only has four draft picks, and for a team hitting a mini-reset after a Super Bowl victory, getting as many bites at the apple to find young talent should be a high priority. They have the last pick in the draft anyway, so they might be willing to wait.
This could be a spot for the Raiders to target a player like Arizona State's Max Iheanachor, who could immediately bolster their offensive line. They'd get lucky if they could pull off this trade.
Dallas Cowboys
The trade: Raiders acquire No. 20, No. 218 | Cowboys acquire No. 67, No. 219, Tyree Wilson
Dallas has an additional first-round pick after trading away Micah Parsons, and they send it to Las Vegas in this mock trade while bringing Tyree Wilson back to his home state of Texas.
The Cowboys want to win now, and despite a good track record of drafting young talent, they decide to take a swing on a defensive end with talent but who hasn't been able to put it all together.
The Raiders may have their pick of the litter with this selection, and they could go in multiple directions. It could be a wide receiver or cornerback spot.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The trade: Raiders receive No. 21, No. 216 | Steelers receive No. 36, No. 185, 2027 fourth-round pick
Pittsburgh has several selections in the top-100, so it may be okay with moving back just a bit.
With so many picks and not too many pressing needs at the top of the board, the Steelers could slide back and take Alabama QB Ty Simpson, a more appropriate spot for him just outside the first round.
The Raiders could land an offensive lineman with the No. 21 pick or the likes of a player like Denzel Boston, or they could take advantage of a Jordyn Tyson slide.
We'll see how aggressive the team wants to be tonight.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3