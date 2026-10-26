The Biggest Decisions Kubiak, Raiders Got Wrong vs. Rams

The first mistake the Raiders made on Sunday was winning the coin toss and electing to receive the ball. Las Vegas starting the game on defense has worked better for them in each game this season. Overall, they played better with their defense on the field first, even in losses.

In each of their three wins, Las Vegas' defense was on the field first. The Raiders forced a punt or a turnover on downs on the opponent's first drive in each of those three games. In those three wins, the Raiders' defense held opposing offenses to six points combined in the first quarter.

Even during their three wins, the Raiders' offense started slowly. In those three wins, Las Vegas' offense scored a total of 10 points in the first quarter. That is why electing to receive the ball against the Rams was a mistake.

In theory, getting the ball first, marching down the field, and scoring first against a reeling Rams team sounds good. However, that only works if your offense can actually execute in the first quarter. Or execute in general. Once the offense doesn't score, you're essentially behind a possession.

Mistakes Galore

Not only are you down by a possession because the other team got the ball first after halftime, but you are also down by a possession to Matthew Stafford. The Raiders got the ball first, gained one yard in three plays, and punted the ball to Stafford and the Rams.

Luckily, the Raiders' defense forced a punt. Las Vegas' offense got the ball back and essentially did the same thing it did on the first drive. However, this time, a missed field goal after a 39-yard defensive pass interference call against the Rams helped the unit move downfield.

This is why electing to receive may seem insignificant, but it wasn't. The Raiders' offense took the field and quickly showed that they had nothing. They were not going to do anything that day. Their teammates on defense knew early on that they had no run support, no matter how well they played.

They made plenty of mistakes, but the attempt to gain a mental edge backfired spectacularly. After the Raiders' missed field goal, the Rams scored a touchdown on all of their next four possessions, while Las Vegas kicked two field goals. Las Vegas needs to start games on defense.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) practices before the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest Mistake

Still, the Raiders' biggest mistake was fooling themselves into thinking the game was more competitive than it was and not giving Fernando Mendoza any playing time.

"No, we made it a competitive game in the third quarter, so no, to answer your question," Kubiak said after the game when asked if he and the coaching staff considered playing the rookie in the second half.

Sure, Las Vegas' defense turned things up a notch, but the Raiders were down 28-6 heading into the fourth. The Raiders' offense scored zero points in the third quarter for the third time in four weeks. I am not sure how competitive that is.

If being down by 21 to Stafford and the Rams entering the fourth quarter, with your offense having scored only two field goals that day, is competitive, then their decision not to play Mendoza even one play makes perfect sense. However, the nearly 63,000 fans in attendance know what they saw.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other position groups need attention, but the quarterback position is the most critical position on the field. Kubiak added that although his coaching staff did not consider making the move during the game, all options are on the table moving forward.

“I think we have to go watch the film, and I think at this point we're thinking about everything, how to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter, and personnel, scheme. We've got to talk about all of it," Kubiak said.

It would be understandable if the coaching staff waited until after their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers to start Mendoza, but at the rate they were going on Sunday, he should have gotten on the field at some point. The game was already over .

Still, it is time for Las Vegas' coaching staff to begin the succession plan from Cousins to Mendoza.