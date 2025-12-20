The Biggest Priority the Raiders Must Have Down the Stretch

It's been a tough time for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Since the start of the calendar year, the Raiders have only won twice. 2026 is only a few weeks away, and there should only be one thing on the Raiders new years resolution list.

Their 2025 draft class has been wildly disappointing, and they have nobody to blame but themselves. It isn't even like the players they selected aren't talented. They simply aren't used enough to make an impact.

Biggest Priority

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Raiders aren't let off the hook to end the season, and that begins with their second consecutive road game against an elite defense. After getting shut out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, they'll have to contend with the defense of the Houston Texans in Week 16.

The odds aren't in their favor, and their offense is sure to struggle. However, the Raiders' loss improves their chances of netting the 1st overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft . The Raiders can do two things at once: continue to lose and improve their roster.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' biggest priority should be getting their younger players as many reps as possible. This season is over. There's no reason why their veterans should still be playing over rookies and second-year players.

It's clear that Geno Smith isn't going to be their franchise quarterback, but the jurys still out on Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. It's possible that they drafted the wrong players, but they don't even know that for certain. It would be a good thing for their team moving forward to embrace their youth and see if they have a budding star on their hands.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caleb Rogers didn't make his season debut until Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's improved the offensive line ever since. The Raiders can't get much worse than what they are now. I believe they'd actually improve if they were to start all of their younger players. Pete Carroll hasn't done a good job of involving them on either side of the ball, and he's robbing them of crucial development time.

He can make up for his mistakes by letting them run wild over these last three games. What can't happen is that nothing changes, and they lose out, but their rookies end the season with spotty experience across the board. In a nightmare season for the Raiders, that would be the worst-case scenario.

