Biggest Remaining Offseason Questions for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have done some serious work in the offseason, addressing several needs and creating the foundation of their rebuild.

General Manager John Spytek has gotten to work on retooling the roster and attempting to get the team out of the basement of the AFC. It has worked so far, as the moves signal has been a success so far.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was a weird few days when Maxx Crosby wasn't a member of the Silver and Black, but after the trade fell through, he's back, and his relationship with the front office seems to be repaired.

But the Raiders still have work to do this offseason before camp starts in the summer. What questions do we still have about this team going forward? Let's ask three questions about this Raiders offseason and see if we can find answers.

Are the Raiders done in free agency?

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders were fairly aggressive when free agency began last week, adding several pieces at positions of need. The Raiders added two linebackers, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, to bolster the defense as new coordinator Rob Leonard is switching to a 3-4 base defense. They also added Tyler Linderbaum, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL at $27 million a year.

Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but the Raiders could consider adding some more depth pieces, specifically in the secondary or on the offensive line. They may be waiting to do that until the 2026 NFL Draft, though.

What is the Raiders draft philosophy?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) races after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I know you just said "Duh, they're drafting Fernando Mendoza," reading this. Quiet. That's not what I'm asking. The Raiders addressed several positions in free agency (linebacker, center, wide receiver, among others), which are also needs they could have addressed in a more long-term fashion through the draft. They still can, but it feels like overkill in some positions.

Las Vegas will get their quarterback of the future with the top selection, and after that, it's balancing best player available with positions of need. Those things will likely often overlap.

Are the Raiders really going to keep Maxx Crosby?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As of now, it appears that yes, Crosby will remain a Raider for the 2026 season. He didn't go to Baltimore because of a failed physical, and that doesn't often give a player a more attractive market. Crosby will now focus on getting healthy for the season and looking to help the Raiders win more games than expected.

Crosby's return boosts the Raiders' defense in a big way, as he immediately makes them better at stopping the run and can still get after the quarterback at a high level. His return should be welcomed, and he's not going anywhere any time soon.