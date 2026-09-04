Why Mike Washington Another Case of Spytek, Raiders Maximizing Value

Many outside the organization second-guessed the Las Vegas Raiders for using the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft on running back Ashton Jeanty, despite coming off a 4-13 season. General manager John Spytek and the Raiders drafted another running back the very next season.

The Raiders are under new leadership, of course, as Klint Kubiak prepares for his first regular season as a head coach. Although Jeanty was already on the roster, Kubiak was hired for his offensive play-calling abilities. Two competent running backs enhance those abilities.

Big Plans

Aside from the fact that the Raiders have finished last in the league in total rushing yards in two of the past three seasons, Las Vegas needed to add depth to their group of backs behind Jeanty. With training camp and preseason out of the way, it appears Washington was a solid fit.

From the very start, Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko have included Washington in the offense, while also building around Jeanty. However, Jeanty's unexpected injury has forced Las Vegas' hand. Washington will begin the season with more of a workload than originally expected.

Moves Already Paying Off

The Raiders drafted Washington with the expectation that he and Jeanty would make for one of the best running back duos in the league from Week 1. Jeanty's injury will put those primary plans on hold until he returns. Las Vegas will turn to the secondary reasons for drafting Washington.

The most important of those secondary reasons will be to handle the lion's share of the running duties until Jeanty is fully healthy. Jeanty's injury and Washington's ascension to the starting position before the start of his first season in the league only add to the value they were already going to get from him.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington Must Build Upon Strong Camp, Preseason

Las Vegas already got a good look at Washington in an extended role, with Jeanty missing most of the Raiders' three preseason games. The rookie running back rattled off several big runs, which have eluded Las Vegas' ground game in recent seasons. However, that was the preseason.

The three teams the Raiders faced in the preseason only played their starters sparingly, just as Las Vegas did. The competition increases significantly in the regular season, with starters on the field as much as possible and teams no longer worried about revealing too much.

Starting in Week 1, teams will go all out to win games. The Raiders hope Jeanty will return soon, but would prefer not to have to rush him back. Las Vegas' coaching staff must find ways to help Washington translate his preseason success to regular-season success.

As they look to do so, things must be kept in perspective. Las Vegas has finished with the fewest rushing yards in two of the last three seasons. They finished with the third-fewest in the third of those seasons. Las Vegas' issues running the ball go well beyond Jeanty or Washington.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders were already in the middle of implementing several new aspects of their offense. Jeanty's injury has added another. Luckily, Las Vegas had Washington's development and spot in their new offense already in the works. The return on investment is already trending upward.

As they enter the regular season, how Washington handles the sudden change will partially determine how well the Raiders start. There is about another week and a half before the first game of the season. That is two additional weeks that Las Vegas plans to use to better prepare Washington.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mike [Washington]'s had a solid camp. He's got a big season ahead of him, just like a lot of these rookies that we're counting on. So, we're counting on coaching the heck out of them, keep developing them,” Kubiak said following cutdown day.

“Every year in the draft, there's guys that you're interested in, and then there's guys that maybe you're not, and sometimes the guys you're not, become your best players. That's the thing about the NFL, which is so great. You think one thing, and then all of a sudden, guys come to camp, and they show you what their true colors are. So, I'm just looking forward to continue to develop him."