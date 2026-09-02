3 Things Raiders Must Achieve in Week 1 Against Dolphins

With roster cutdown day officially in the rearview mirror, the Las Vegas Raiders can now shift their focus to Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

It's been one of the most compelling offseasons for the Raiders in recent memory, with Klint Kubiak taking over as head coach, Fernando Mendoza entering the fray as the No. 1 overall pick, and a completely revamped roster. Nonetheless, Las Vegas has been consistently overlooked throughout the offseason, but they can flip the narrative in the coming weeks. With a Week 1 date against the Miami Dolphins, here are a few things the Raiders need to gain from that contest.

A Win...Obviously

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts on the sideline near head coach Klint Kubiak during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This goes without saying, but considering the opponent, the pressure to win this game is amplified. With all due respect, the Dolphins are arguably the worst team in the league. They have the highest dead cap hit in the NFL, as they are paying Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey to not play for them.

With a daunting schedule, the Raiders can’t afford to lose favorable games. They must win this game. This is low-hanging fruit that Las Vegas must take.

Identify Who Could Be WR1

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front office, led by general manager John Spytek, orchestrated several marquee transactions this offseason, but the wide receiver position has remained ambiguous. The Raiders signed Jalen Nailor in free agency, and that was the most notable addition to the room. Las Vegas also drafted Malik Benson, who has been a standout performer throughout training camp and preseason.

In addition to those two, Las Vegas also has Jack Bech and Tre Tucker to round out the group. One of these players needs to take the bull by the horns and establish themselves as the clear go-to option on the outside. Brock Bowers is the cornerstone of the passing attack, but other than him, the Raiders don't have a pass catcher who instills fear in opposing defenses.

Offensive Line Builds Confidence

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Miami doesn't have much to offer, so this may not be a legitimate measuring-stick game, but the Raiders' offensive line is one of the units that has been reconstructed in free agency and the draft.

Kubiak's scheme emphasizes a strong offensive line and the run game. Additionally, Kirk Cousins' immobility is apparent , and if the offense wants to stay on schedule, pass protection is paramount. Keeping the quarterback upright was a tall task for the Raiders last season. This front office correctly acknowledged that and made Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the league. Las Vegas’ front line needs to build confidence and cohesion in this contest.