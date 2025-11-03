Brock Bowers Finds Himself in Elite Company Following This Accomplishment
On Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was magical, scoring three touchdowns in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his effort, he hit a historic franchise mark.
Bowers Ties Christensen
"TE Brock Bowers becomes the third TE in #Raiders history and the first since 1983 (Todd Christensen) to record three receiving touchdowns in a single game," per the Raiders PR Team.
Regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to play for the franchise, Todd Christensen, a five-time All-Pro tight end, played for the Raiders from 1979 till his retirement in 1988. During his tenure in the Silver and Black, Christiansen won Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII, recorded three 1,000-yard seasons, and was the NFL's receptions leader in 1983 and 1986.
Carroll Praises His Tight End
On Monday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll spoke about Bowers. When asked about Geno Smith's second-half performance, Carroll credited Bowers for his role in opening up the offense.
"That's the way we have anticipated playing, and again, we were just not on the same track for a good part of this season here," stated Carroll. "Really, Brock [Bowers] is an integral part of it, and it seems like everybody gets a little more open when he's out there. So, we know that Geno [Smith] can throw like that and can perform like that, and it's kind of what we've been counting on. So unfortunately, it hasn't been as consistent as we need it to be."
With both Bowers and Michael Mayer healthy again, the Raiders hope to use more 12 personnel in the future to utilize the strengths of having both men on the field, especially considering the role they play in springing free Ashton Jeanty.
"Yeah, that's where we started the season too," stated Carroll. "We were thinking that we were going to lead to that, because we like Mike [Michael Mayer] on the field the same time Brock's [Bowers] out there and all of the flexibility that gives us. I don't think it could be more obvious how valuable Brock was to us yesterday and how he was in the first game too. And then we hit the stretch where he was trying to recover and get back out there. So yeah, that's something that's best for us to mess in and out of the 12 personnel. Yeah."
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!