Pete Carroll Plays Monday Morning QB Following Raiders' Dramatic Loss

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fifth time in the last six games on Sunday. The Raiders have little time to dwell on their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas has a quick turnaround, as they have a road AFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders' Thursday night game aganst the Denver Broncos marks a tough stretch of games for the Silver and Black.
Q: Did you come out of the game fairly healthy?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "We'll see how we go. It's a short week. We got to figure that out. Got some guys that got banged a little bit, but nobody's out of the game at this point."
Q: Greedy Vance, Tristin McCollum and Darien Porter all got on the field yesterday. Based on your film review, how did the youngsters come out of it?
Coach Carroll: "They did alright. You saw Darien [Porter] got probably tested more than anybody. He had a couple balls thrown on him, but he played well all in all and tackled pretty well. Had a couple good hits. Everybody kind of shared the misses yesterday. Greedy [Vance] hung on. He had one big route that got on him that he had a chance to stop. And Tristin [McCollum] played alright, too."
Q: At Kansas City, when there was an 80% pass to run early, you had mentioned the game got away, that that obviously is why that happened. But yesterday, early in the second half, it was 21 passes to eight rushes by Ashton Jeanty. Does that concern you, or is it much ado about nothing?
Coach Carroll: "No, that doesn't concern me. In the first half, we scored six points. In the second half, we did pretty well moving the football. So, we always want balance to some degree, but the balance will come when, at the end of the game, you get 10 runs in the fourth quarter. We didn't get that done."
Q: You guys used 12 personnel quite a bit yesterday. Now with Brock Bowers fully healthy, do you hope to continue to see that uses of 12 personnel moving forward?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, that's where we started the season too. We were thinking that we were going to lead to that, because we like Mike [Michael Mayer] on the field the same time Brock's [Bowers] out there and all of the flexibility that gives us. I don't think it could be more obvious how valuable Brock was to us yesterday and how he was in the first game too. And then we hit the stretch where he was trying to recover and get back out there. So yeah, that's something that's best for us to mess in and out of the 12 personnel. Yeah."
Q: Second half, including overtime, Geno Smith was 15-for-19, three touchdowns, was distributing the ball. Is that kind of just, not that it dawned on him of the weapons that he has, but he just kind of fell into that point guard, get the ball out to the playmakers?
Coach Carroll: "That's the way we have anticipated playing, and again, we were just not on the same track for a good part of this season here. Really, Brock [Bowers] is an integral part of it, and it seems like everybody gets a little more open when he's out there. So, we know that Geno [Smith] can throw like that and can perform like that, and it's kind of what we've been counting on. So unfortunately, it hasn't been as consistent as we need it to be."
Q: Another week where you see Ashton Jeanty making these plays in open space, making guys miss. How much of an emphasis is it for you and Chip Kelly to continue to put him in those situations?
Coach Carroll: "We just have to keep getting the ball out there. We had him out a lot, and the ball went down the field and all that. It is part of our thinking, yeah. It's not something we need to all of a sudden realize. He needs to get the ball out on the edge. He's as difficult as can be to get down. The big plays are just waiting to happen. So, we certainly want to do that more."
Q: On the play where Travon Walker got ejected from Jacksonville, you guys also had a penalty. I think it was on Stone Forsythe. Did the referees explain at all what he did?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, they did. They said that, I think he kind of lifted the guy's leg up in the air, kind of aggressively, and so that's what precipitated the retaliation on the other side of it. So, they thought that was a foul, and the other one was an ejectable foul."
Q: Last night, you were talking about the trade deadline, that you guys are always competing and looking for ways to maybe help. Do you mean that just in terms of this year, or are you okay with maybe making a move that would maybe ding the present just a little bit?
Coach Carroll: "No, I'm not thinking that way. It never comes to my mind at all. We're trying to get better ongoing, right now, and see what we can get done."
