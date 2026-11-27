The Las Vegas Raiders' road trip takes them to Cleveland, Ohio, for Sunday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns in a showcase between one of the NFL's biggest surprise teams and Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

This is the first opportunity for the Raiders to showcase their young quarterback and some of the other intriguing standouts on their roster against a Browns team that, like it or not, has skimmed by in all six of its victories, and one has to wonder whether that luck runs out on Sunday night.

Let's look at the key players for this game in one of the biggest spotlight moments for the Raiders all season.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback

This is the third week in a row we're going to see Mendoza against a defense with a top-10 pressure rate in the NFL. The Browns are no joke in this arena, ranking ninth in pressure rate (38.4%), according to Next Gen Stats.

Each defense Mendoza faces is unique to him and something he hasn't seen before. Cleveland will expose Las Vegas's flaws, so the rookie will need to deliver a primetime performance to match last week's impressive Denver game.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback

The rookies are taking over this Raiders team, and it is good to see. McCoy was impressive in his first career start, though he is still adjusting to the game, as he is playing football for the first time in almost two years.

McCoy will be matched up against Denzel Boston this weekend, another talented rookie who the Browns drafted in the second round, and a player I was hoping the Raiders could've landed. It's upside on upside, and McCoy has all the tools to be a standout player on Sunday night.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is upended on a tackle by Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back

After leading the Raiders once more in rushing and receiving yards, Jeanty has another opportunity to do just that against the Browns, and Sunday could provide him with a quality rushing performance. Cleveland's run defense is a bottom-10 unit that struggles to tackle in space, especially after contact.

Putting together consecutive good games against two tough defenses may show that the Raiders' rushing offense is finally turning the corner, and Jeanty is as good as anyone at breaking tackles and shedding off would-be tacklers.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (not pictured) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nakobe Dean, Linebacker

The NFL's leading tackler has been an exceptional signing for the Raiders, and he continues to show it each week. This week, he'll have the responsibility of playing containment against one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson.

Dean has the instant trigger, downhill speed, and balance to mirror Watson in the pocket, and if he breaks containment, the Raiders' MIKE linebacker can close downhill in a hurry. Dean may just be the most important Raiders defender this weekend.