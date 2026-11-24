For the last two weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have inched closer to a major win.

They're a 4-7 team, all but out of the playoff hunt at this point of the season, given the state of the AFC and the AFC West. Yet, their 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and 38-24 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday suggested the organization had taken a small step forward with each game.

Yet as the Raiders continue to lose games, the margin gets smaller and smaller. The roster is getting better in the final several weeks of the regular season, which could lead to a significant upset before or after the Week 13 bye.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after throwing a sixty-eight-yard touchdown pass to running back Ashton Jeanty (not pictured) for his first NFL career touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Raiders Are Closer Than You Think

"Jared, why do you think an upset is coming? That's crazy talk."

Well, I'm no genie in a bottle, but I can see with my eyes when a team is taking a step forward. The Raiders are doing just that as their defense continues to show signs of growth on all three levels while their offense evolves with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

What gives me a sense of a future upset is head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff sticking with what they have and trusting in their development within the offensive and defensive systems to become a better football team. I would say in the last two weeks, Las Vegas has been playing solid defense that is giving its offense an opportunity to produce.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, the more opportunities for the offense, the more learning and growth Mendoza can have under center for Kubiak and the Raiders.

A Chance for an Upset Looms

This is all part of an evaluation process in a rebuilding year, and so far, the team has exceeded expectations. This team is better than it was a year ago, with more talent at key positions, while using the last two draft classes to build its foundation.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas's first opportunity for an upset bid is Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, who have far exceeded expectations and are in the thick of the playoff race as the AFC North's second-place team.

Both teams match up evenly from my early glance at both rosters, and if the Raiders get a similar performance from their defense and Mendoza, this could be a big win on primetime. Cleveland is a tough place to play when the Browns are playing well, and it will likely be a harsh environment in late November.

Hurting the Browns' playoff chances would be a signature win for Kubiak's team. It is a culture-building victory that could set the tone for the rest of the season and years to come. They're close, and they know it; time to find out if it happens on Sunday.