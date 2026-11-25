The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season planning to spark their rebuild by depending upon several of their young players to play pivotal roles this season. As the season has progressed, even more young players have been forced into action, as Las Vegas searches for the right mix of players.

“We have a roster of a lot of young guys, and it's our job as coaches to develop them and make sure they're a huge part of our future," Klint Kubiak said on Monday.

“The expectation is for these young guys to play and these young guys to contribute. Those guys definitely have stepped up really all season. Fernando [Mendoza] is making his second start, but we have a roster of a lot of young guys, and it's our job as coaches to develop them and make sure they're a huge part of our future."

After 11 games, Las Vegas is all in on its group of young contributors. Below are our power rankings for the Raiders' rookies and second-year players who impacted Week 11.

QB, Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza played well in the first road start of his career. The pick-six was unfortunate, but several other things could have been done better by others around the rookie. Overall, the Raiders are likely not competitive in that game without Mendoza under center.

The rookie made several plays that simply would not have been made earlier in the season. Tough completions and timely runs have opened up the Raiders' offense. It will be interesting to see how Mendoza does over the final six games, especially if Las Vegas keeps running the ball well.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB, Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty finished Week 11 as the team's leading rusher and its leading receiver. He still leads all running backs in receiving yards this season. Once the Raiders improve the roster further, performances like that from Jeanty will lead to wins.

Regardless, outings like the one he had on Sunday are why Las Vegas' front office was comfortable using the No. 6 overall pick on the running back. Now, they need more games like that from Jeanty.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR, Jack Bech

Las Vegas has needed Bech to step up for some time, but injuries kept the second-year player out for weeks. The Raiders' receivers have had their ups and downs this season, especially without Brock Bowers, but on Sunday, the unit stepped up, largely behind Bech's solid contribution.

Bech caught eight of his nine targets for 88 yards, leading Las Vegas' receivers in yards on Sunday. Kubiak explained the connection Bech has already formed with Mendoza in just two starts with the rookie quarterback.

“Well, I think a quarterback and receiver relationship builds when there's adverse times and the guys are making plays. So, those plays that Jack [Bech] made last night, those are things that he's done in practice with Fernando [Mendoza]. He has the trust of the quarterback,” Kubiak said.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB, Jermod McCoy

Las Vegas' coaching staff to its time with McCoy, gradually bringing the rookie along as he recovered from a significant injury before entering the league. After shuffling through other young corners, the Raiders were forced to lean on McCoy more heavily in Week 11, and he responded well.

McCoy did dodge a major bullet that could have swung the game. However, even on that play, things worked as they should, as Las Vegas' pass rush helped force a throw that was just off target enough.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Trey Zuhn III (66) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Trey Zuhn

It has only been a few games, but the Raiders have run the ball better since Zuhn became a starter. He isn't the sole reason for the improvement, but he is the only change the Raiders have made along the starting lineup in recent weeks.

If Zuhn keeps developing, that would be huge for Las Vegas' offseason plans and their future. The Raiders' front office will likely thoroughly address the offensive line this summer. Zuhn's ascension could mean the Raiders need one less offensive guard.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB, Treydan Stukes

Stukes remains a pivotal player in Las Vegas' defensive backfield. The rookie shows progress with each game and seems to make fewer mistakes by the week. The final six games will be critical for Stukes ahead of what will be an even more vital second offseason in the league.