You're sitting down to watch Sunday Night Football, ready to watch two of the league's titans after a long day of indulgence in the sport.

"Who's playing?" you might wonder. "Is it a pivotal divisional matchup in late November? Or will two of the league's best teams be jockeying for seeding ahead of the postseason?"

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

It's neither.

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) will take the cross-country trip to battle the Cleveland Browns (6-4) in a game that, surprisingly, has postseason implications near the bottom of the AFC's playoff picture.

The Browns currently hold the No. 7 seed, while the Raiders are on the outside looking in. However, things could shift if this Raiders team can travel more than 2,000 miles and pull off a victory against an upstart team.

NFL fans may scoff at the idea of these two teams in primetime, opting to decorate their Christmas tree or scrape Thanksgiving leftovers into the trash, rather than turn on the TV and park themselves for a few hours.

They'd be ill-advised to do so. This game should be entertaining and meaningful, and here's why.

Raiders-Browns Is Destined for Primetime

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) shake hands after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a holiday weekend, and the NFL played some of its best games throughout the week. When fans are football-ed out, they'll be ready to wind down.

The true die-hards are looking forward to more football, and some will be able to acknowledge that the Sunday Night Football game is a matchup between two young, exciting teams.

Fernando Mendoza will take the field for his third career start after a few impressive performances, and he'll take on one of the more intriguing young defenses in the league. The Browns have several defenders who could be household names if things continue to trend in the right direction.

On the other side, the Browns have lots of fun offensive pieces worth tuning in for (not the quarterback). All across the board, this game is one that should be wildly entertaining for all fans.

What a Win Would Mean

A win wouldn't launch the Raiders into the playoff picture, but it would bring them closer. They'd hope for New England Patriots and Houston Texans losses earlier in the week to have more of a chance.

This is a winnable game for the Raiders. The Browns have been impressive in Todd Monken's first season leading that group, but they are beatable.

Raiders fans -- and all NFL fans should have fun watching this one. It's between two teams that deserve this moment in the spotlight.