The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza along, and he will make his second career start against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Mendoza lost to the Seattle Seahawks in his first start, but he made some impressive plays early in the game, including scrambling for his first career rushing touchdown. It won’t get any easier, as he’ll face a solid Broncos defense this week.

Mendoza has to go on the road against the AFC West leaders and try to keep pace in the playoff hunt, which is no easy feat, even for a former No. 1 overall pick. Let’s take a closer look at what Mendoza is up against.

What Mendoza Is Facing

The Broncos rank 27th in the NFL in total defense, but rank ninth in scoring defense. Teams get yards against them, but they don’t finish drives in the end zone.

While some of those numbers make it seem like Denver’s defense has dropped off this season, the Raiders should still treat it like one of the best in the league. The Broncos feature several stars on that side of the ball, including cornerback Patrick Surtain II and pass-rusher Nik Bonitto.

Denver is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks with 26, one year after leading the league with 68. While the Broncos won’t reach that number this season, they’re still a pass-rush unit to be feared.

Mendoza will likely see some unique pre- and post-snap looks from the Broncos, which, while he is an intelligent quarterback, may confuse him and lead to errant throws or mistakes under pressure. He must be sharp against this defense and attack its weak spots.

One of those weak spots is how poorly the Broncos stop the run, ranking 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game. Mendoza has proven to be a capable scrambler, but he may need to do more in this matchup.

Attacking the Secondary

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers is questionable for this game, but if he’s able to suit up, he should see plenty of targets from Mendoza. Those two weren’t able to connect often because of Bowers’ ankle injury, but he’s the type of player who would want to play through something like that.

Bowers is a mismatch for defensive backs due to his size and physicality, so if he can play, he will provide Mendoza with an elite pass-catching option.

If not, the Raiders may struggle to move the ball through the air against Surtain and company. They’ll likely want to give Mendoza easy routes underneath for quick completions.

Facing Denver is never easy, but it’s especially difficult when Mendoza is making his first road start against their stout defense. This game won’t make or break his status as a franchise quarterback, but a big performance will inspire significant confidence.