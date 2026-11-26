HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) will take on the Cleveland Browns (6-4), and ahead of that trip, we celebrate the glorious American holiday of Thanksgiving.

The Raiders have plenty of reasons to be thankful as an iconic franchise, without a doubt. This team is loaded with terrific young men who value the important things in life, and they aren’t afraid to talk about that, and of course the food.

Here Come the Lineman

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harriss, Sports Illustrated

DT Adam Butler told me in the locker room, “For family. I am thankful for family, this Raiders family, and life in general.” Does he have a go-to food on this day? Of course he does; he’s a lineman. “Turkey wings. Sounds typical, but the way we do it in the South, when I tell you the way it falls off the bone is good.”

The Mule Celebrates

Delmar “DJ” Glaze, The Mule, was straight to the point: “First, I am most grateful for God. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and my family. For getting to not just play here in Las Vegas for this organization, everyone. It has been the season we wanted so far.”

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "D.J." Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

So I asked the big fella what his go-to food is on Thanksgiving. “Turkey, but it’s my parents’ turkey cooked in an infrared fryer, “Real crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and of course my mom’s mac-n-cheese.” Can you have Thanksgiving without mac-n-cheese? Wouldn’t that be almost un-American on this quintessential American holiday? “Of course, for real, man.”

Book It

DT Thomas Booker is an amazing young man who has a lot to be thankful for. “My family and support system. From my teammates to my coaches, to my immediate family. “So what is his go-to food? “It has to be stuffing. It is a combo: stuffing, mac-n-cheese, cornbread, and I have to have ham.”

Thomas Booker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spartan Speaks

Connor Heyward, the Raiders fullback, and I have known each other since 2016, and we have discussed this holiday many times. He loves it. He told me again from the Raiders locker room for this article, “It means everything to me to be able to spend that time with my family and close family. Thanksgiving, holidays, those are the best moments of my life, everyone's life. When I get back out there (to his family), we will have a feast. So glad I got my teammates and family here to spend the day with!”

Mac-n-cheese, some stuffing, and mashed potatoes and gravy.” Now I am a strictly fake potatoes guy, and finally my fellow Michigan State Spartan and I found something we disagree on. “Oh now, they have to be real.” Despite this obvious flaw, I assure you that Heyward is a great young man.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

A First in 30 Years

TE Ian Thomas, a proud Indiana Hoosier, said, “I am thankful for everything. First, God, and that really opens your eyes to the small things; then I start thanking him for the big things—friends, family, and the things we take for granted. Thanksgiving is a time you think about all the things that God has allowed you to do. Appreciation means so much to me, and this time reflects it, and then it just takes you into the holidays.”

Then he shocked me. When I asked him his go-to food, he said, “Deviled eggs.” What?

When Thomas saw my shocked look, he asked what my go-to was. I explained my grandmother’s homemade stuffing with walnuts.

deviled eggs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His shock at that echoed my shock at deviled eggs, to which he jokingly exclaimed, “That’s white guy. As soon as you say walnuts, which is white guy.” He then added, “I could just eat deviled eggs along for Thanksgiving.”

When Connor Heyward heard Thomas’s comments on deviled eggs, he jumped into the conversation to say, “One thing, everything on the plate has to be touching, all of it. Just mixed in.”

For the record, in nearly thirty years of doing this almost every year, no player has ever said deviled eggs like Thomas.

Las Vegas Raiders Tommy Eichenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Freaking Kidding Me

The pride of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg, may not be the most loquacious, but he said, “It means family, and football.” Which is a great thing, but his one food may be suspect: “It is a casserole of some sort, has pecans on top.”

Dareke Young heard Eichenberg and said, “That is a bad answer. So what is Young’s go-to? It won’t surprise anyone: “Mac-n-cheese, and yams.”

Don’t Punt On This

The Raiders have the best punter in the NFL, and AJ Cole knows exactly what he wants on Thanksgiving. “Got to be cranberry sauce. Turkey is too dry, and I can’t eat it without cranberry sauce.”

Nandolorian Knows What He Likes.

Fernando Mendoza knows what this holiday means to him. He has a lot to be thankful for, and he was warm and open to share it. “Thanksgiving is a season, not just a day of thanksgiving. Thankful for my family, my teammates, the beautiful Raiders organization for giving me this opportunity, and I can’t thank Jesus Christ enough for all that he has done for me.”

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