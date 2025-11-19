The Concerning Place the Raiders' Direction Has Taken Them
The Las Vegas Raiders have had no direction for the entirety of the 2025 season. Their decision to trade for Geno Smith has backfired, and they've completely mismanaged Ashton Jeanty's rookie year.
Their issues were put on full display in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and they're one of the worst teams in the NFL. Ever since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders haven't encountered much success, but this is a new low for the franchise.
Week 11 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article handing out grades to each team that played in Week 11. The Raiders' meltdown on primetime earns them a D-, with Breech's biggest gripe being how Jeanty was not involved in their offense at all.
"The Raiders are a mess. The offense has no identity and the defense can't stop anyone. There are holes all over the roster, and the Cowboys seemed to exploit every single one of them. Geno Smith threw for 238 yards, but he rarely had time to throw because the Cowboys defense kept plowing through his offensive line", said Breech.
Their offensive line has been an issue all season, made even worse by Kolton Miller going down for the year earlier in the season. However, even with Miller playing, it wasn't like they were that much better.
John Spytek took two linemen in the 2025 NFL draft, but neither of them has yet to see the field. The Raiders tried to address their offensive line, but they didn't try hard enough. Instead, they settled for the guys they already had, and that has cost them big time in a year where they were supposed to be competitive.
"Ashton Jeanty was a non-factor on the ground with an abysmal seven yards on six carries. And the defense surrendered at least 30 points for the third time in four games. This is another lost season for the Raiders (2-8)".
Jeanty's poor performance can be attributed to coaching, as well as their poor offensive line. The 2025 Raiders are a cocktail of bad coaching, poor decision-making, and subpar players. It's undeniable that they have talent, but they can never seem to use it correctly. Brock Bowers is clearly their best offensive weapon, and he only had seven receptions against the Cowboys.
The Raiders are directionless because of the hole they've dug themselves in, extending both Smith and Carroll before seeing any results on the field. It's going to take a lot of time before the Raiders are in good standing, and hopefully then they can get out of their own way.
