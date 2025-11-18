The Serious Change the Raiders Have To Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders' losing streak was extended to four in a row after their latest primetime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense let up 33 points against the Cowboys' offense and allowed Dak Prescott to throw four touchdowns to four different receivers.
Even more damning for the Raiders, their lone touchdown came when they were already down big in the 4th quarter. Something has to give with this team, and change is imminent, as the vibes have never been lower in Las Vegas.
The Change That Needs To Happen
Pete Carroll's refusal to bench Geno Smith is a contributor to their poor offense, but their play-calling is infuriating. Ashton Jeanty only had six carries for seven yards, which is inexcusable for any running back, let alone one they spent a top ten pick on.
Chip Kelly's decision-making is moronic, perfectly exemplified by his decision to run the ball at the 1-yard line, which resulted in a defensive safety. Their offensive line was getting beaten all game, so why give Jeanty a rushing attempt so close to their own endzone?
He refused to give him carries all game, just to give him the ball in the worst possible spot. It's grounds for termination, and I think they'd be better off if they did fire him. They brought him in to improve their rushing attack, and he's managed to make Jeanty look like an average running back.
Some of that is on the rookie, but the Raiders have mismanaged him all season long. I believe Carroll has done enough to warrant his firing as well, but that seems less likely. Either way, someone needs to take the fall for their embarrassing performance, and Kelly would be the perfect scapegoat at the moment.
Outside of their poor rushing attack, the change the Raiders have to make is clear. Smith isn't helping their offense by being their starting quarterback, and every other team in the NFL would've benched him by this point.
His turnovers are too costly for the Raiders, and while this wasn't his worst performance, he cannot survive behind their offensive line. Kenny Pickett may not even be better than Smith, but how much worse can he be?
The Raiders' problems on offense won't be solved with a single firing, or even multiple, but it's a step in the right direction. They've invested too much and have more than enough talent to be above average; it's just a matter of using that talent correctly.
