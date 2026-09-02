Raiders Confirm Our Reports in Key Positional Decision

The Las Vegas Raiders used cutdown day to put the finishing touches on an eventful past few months, but still had an important piece of business they needed to handle.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak and the Raiders allowed all three of their quarterbacks to earn their respective positions on the depth chart to start the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially named Kirk Cousins the starting quarterback ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Consistent Cousins

The Raiders' decision to start Cousins is consistent with what we have reported for months. It is also consistent with the comments Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff made before additional roster moves were made to support it.

Las Vegas wanted a veteran quarterback to start Kubiak's tenure smoothly; Cousins is the quality option they were looking for. However, it must be noted that based on weeks' worth of practices, Cousins was clearly the better option to start the season. He earned the starting position.

The Raiders are just where they need to be with Week 1 approaching. They have spent the past few months laying the new coaching staff's foundation for an organizational rebuild. Now that they have decided on their starting quarterback, they can move forward.

Las Vegas not only has its starting quarterback figured out for the start of the season, with Mendoza developing in the background, but they also have their quarterback of the future. As the Raiders start the season, the primary question at quarterback is no longer about who will start.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Confident in All QB Options

Now, the primary question at quarterback will center on how long Cousins can stay healthy and play at a serviceable level. That remains to be seen, but the Raiders have set themselves up reasonably well aside from Cousins.

Mendoza is a rookie who will continue to develop as much as possible until he is ready to play in meaningful games, but his time to contribute will surely come. Las Vegas also has another veteran option in Aidan O'Connell, who is a better quarterback under Kubiak than under previous regimes.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, number one, I think they all earned it. I also don't think you can have enough good quarterbacks. We saw some teams keep four, and we obviously have a lot of faith in Kirk [Cousins] and Fernando [Mendoza] as the number one pick," Spytek said shortly after the Raiders cut their roster down.

"But to Aidan [O'Connell], Aidan's played really good football at times over his career here, and I thought he really took a step forward in OTAs. Given his opportunities in preseason, he was really good. None better than the drive in Houston to win that game for us."