Cornerbacks for Raiders to Consider in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders’ brass is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the 2026 NFL Draft is now just two months away.

The Raiders, led by General Manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak , are in the midst of a rebuild, and the early results have been promising. The team has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and ample cap space, two excellent building blocks.

Las Vegas will want to improve on the defensive side of the ball in Kubiak’s first season, and adding talent to the secondary will help. Eric Stokes is a free agent, and the team needs more proven options in the defensive backfield.

Which cornerbacks could be options for the Raiders in this draft class? Let’s break down three names that make sense.

Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Abney can do some excellent things in the defensive backfield, and the Raiders would love his scheme versatility.

He totaled 98 tackles, one for loss, two forced fumbles, a sack, 21 passes defended, and six interceptions. Abney was a First-Team All-Big 12 member in 2025.

Whether new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard wants to run a man or zone-heavy scheme, Abney can fit that mold. He is likely a day two selection, so Las Vegas could use a premium pick on a cornerback with a high ceiling.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

The Raiders would improve by adding the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Johnson totaled 152 tackles, three and a half for loss, five forced fumbles, a sack, 14 passes defended, and six interceptions. He isn’t the biggest cornerback at 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, and doesn’t have the greatest speed, but his ball skills are elite.

Johnson is expected to be a second or third-round pick and will likely fall because of his athletic traits, but the Raiders would benefit from having a player with such a high football IQ. He would be a valuable pick on the second day of the draft.

Keionte Scott, Miami (FL)

Another scheme versatile defensive back, the Raiders would love Scott’s competitiveness in the secondary.

The Auburn transfer totaled 64 tackles, a whopping 13 for loss, two forced fumbles, five sacks, five passes defended, and two interceptions for the Hurricanes last season. He plays with a fiery edge, which could be a great culture move to add him to the defense.

The Raiders need more competitors in the locker room, and Scott brings that. He is another player projected to be a day two pick, so Las Vegas could add him then.

