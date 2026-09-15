Raiders Win Shows Promise, but Some Challenges Remain

The Las Vegas Raiders told the tale of two teams in one in their Sunday victory over the Miami Dolphins.

One team is competitive enough through the run game and defense to stay in the mix, while the other is working through growing pains and a lack of ample playmakers on the perimeter. The Raiders are rebuilding, but they’re a tough team that could make life difficult for opponents all season.

Las Vegas showed promise, but the challenges remain for first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak’s Run Game, Leonard’s Defense Could Be Fun

Raider Nation fully understands this team won’t make the postseason and may not come close; there will be things to enjoy. One of them is the combination of Kubiak’s run game and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's defense.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a disciple of Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, the Raiders defense, of course, would have many moving parts across all three levels. Leonard used linebacker pick stunts, simulated pressures, and exotic disguises from the first level and secondary to put quarterback Malik Willis in conflict, both in the pocket and when reading the field.

“With players and coaches, you practice how you play,” Kubiak told reporters on Monday. “He's been excellent throughout this entire journey from April until now. You can definitely see how hard the guys want to play for him. His staff works extremely hard I thought on Sunday, yesterday they worked really well together, and the defense played hard. And now that game's behind us. We got to go do it again."

Offensively, the offensive line was night and day compared to last year’s horrific unit, and it opened up the run game and the talent of running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 102 yards and caught two touchdown passes. Rookie rusher Mike Washington also averaged roughly six yards per carry, exemplifying a potentially exciting run game.

“I think we've got two guys that are playing good football,” Kubiak said. “Ashton obviously had a really good game, and we expect more from Mike. Not that he didn't play well, I'm saying Mike played really well, but if he were to get 10 more carries, I know he'd do a great job. But it was his first NFL game, and so we got a good look at how he responded against ones versus ones."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From my perspective, the Raiders have a clear path to attacking opposing defenses, and they have two running backs who can complement each other, including No. 3 tailback Dylan Laube. When tight end Brock Bowers makes his return, I expect more aggression and versatility from the Raiders' passing game.

Challenges Will Last All Season

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a tough stretch of football games, the Raiders have clear flaws. Consistency from the wide receivers is lacking, as is the deep ball, which Kirk Cousins didn’t utilize as often, with the Dolphins doing well to fend off potential downfield shots. At this point in Cousins’ career, I don’t think the vertical game is what will thrive until Fernando Mendoza makes his first start.

Kubiak jokingly told reporters that the only way the vertical passing game could improve was to “chuck it deep.” However, there won’t be an easy solution until the changing of the guard at quarterback occurs. Inefficiency on third down could be an issue as well.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young Raiders defense will have lapses, too. That is par for the course with Las Vegas this season; this team will have ugly moments when they play the league’s best because of the talent gap on either side of the ball. Still, the building blocks are there, and Raider Nation should be optimistic after Sunday’s win.