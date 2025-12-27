Crucial Matchup To Look Out for in Raiders vs Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders face their most important game of the season in Week 17, and a loss or a win will determine the outlook of this franchise for the next five years. There's too much at stake here for the Raiders to come out flat, as they need to bring their A game.

This is the Super Bowl for Raider Nation , and the Raiders have made it clear what their intentions are with this game. They've taken it upon themselves to bench Maxx Crosby for the rest of the season, and you don't take away your best defensive player if you didn't want to lose. What's a matchup the Raiders have to keep an eye on in Week 17 ?

Will Jeanty’s Breakout Continue?

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article previewing every game of Week 17. For the Raiders game against the Giants, the most important matchup he identified was Ashton Jeanty going up against a young Giants' defensive line.

"Jeanty will look to carry that success into his matchup against the Giants’ run defense in Week 16. The Giants have allowed more explosive run plays than any defense, and have the worst PFF run-defense grade (41.3). If there’s any game a running back would want to build momentum, it’s this one", said Valentine.

Jeanty is coming off one of his best performances of the season against the Houston Texans, a team with arguably the best defense and defensive line. He was able to make an impact rushing the ball, but also had an explosive play through the air as well.

The reason his breakout performance came so late in the season was that the Raiders' offensive line finally put together a good game of their own. The rushing lanes weren't apparent, but it was more space than he was given all season long, and he took that and ran with it, literally.

If the Raiders' offensive line builds off of their last outing, Jeanty may go for 200 yards. The Giants have some great players on their defensive line like Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns. Yet, they can never seem to stop any team's rushing attack.

Opposing teams average 150 rushing yards against them a game. Jeanty can continue his hot streak against the Giants, but would the Raiders even want him to? It'll be something to note if the Raiders purposely reduce his workload and increase carries for Dylan Laube or Zamir White.

