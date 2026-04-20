The Raiders' Day Two Linebacker Options Keep Growing

The NFL Draft will kick off next week, and with it, a new wave of superstars will be waiting to etch their name into NFL history. For the Raiders, it's obvious how the first round will go. The Raiders front office has made it clear they have no interest in trading the pick.

That means that their only option is to draft Fernando Mendoza first overall, which sets the stage for a brand new era to shine in Las Vegas. Klint Kubiak has done a phenomenal job preparing this team for the future and laying down the foundation for what could be success in the upcoming seasons. What's another way he can set this team up for success?

Taking a LB on Day Two

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking at some of the prospects the Raiders have visited with before the draft, it's clear that the Raiders front office doesn't think they've addressed their linebacker room enough this offseason. They want to draft a linebacker, and Day Two would be ideally the best way to find one.

There are some boom or bust prospects like Eric Gentry , whom they can take a shot on in later rounds, but they'll have a higher chance of finding a difference-maker in rounds two or three. That's why they should be taking a long look at Anthony Hill Jr., a former Texas Longhorn.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He missed some time in 2025 due to a broken hand, but in his ten starts, he had 69 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, a pass breakup, and seven tackles for loss. His three forced fumbles tied the team-high that season, and he was a finalist for the Butkus Award. His production has future All-Pro written all over it, and would be immense value for a Day Two pick.

Some of that high-end production is a bit bloated because he's in a blitz-heavy scheme, and his missed-tackle total has actually increased as his motor and ferocity have gone up. He could also always stand to improve how he holds up in coverage.

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas player Anthony Hill Jr. smiles as he answers questions during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite his weaknesses, his play recognition and smooth hips allow him to be a dynamic threat across the middle of the field.

All in all, he's one of the better linebacker prospects the Raiders can land on Day Two. The 36th pick may be a bit too rich for him, while the 67th pick would be the perfect spot for him to go.