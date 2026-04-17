The Late-Round Prospect Raiders Fans Don't Want to Sleep On

The Las Vegas Raiders have a total of ten selections scattered throughout the seven rounds of the upcoming NFL draft, which is ten opportunities for them to acquire difference makers at a bargain. That's not even including any undrafted free agents or remaining free agents still looking for a contract.

Klint Kubiak has done a phenomenal job of setting up his new team for success in 2026, as they are one of the biggest winners in free agency. John Spytek can capitalize on the momentum they have heading into next season by not letting any promising prospects slip through the cracks.

Sleeper Pick on Day Three

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry is a linebacker prospect who began his career with Arizona State, but found a home at USC. He's certainly a developmental linebacker, but has the potential to develop into an athletic roaming threat across the middle of the field.

His biggest concern as a prospect, and why he may even go undrafted, is that his size is unfit to handle NFL competition. He will not be able to penetrate any offensive line due to them simply being able to stop his momentum and push him out of a play. He's 6'6 and 221 lbs, but his frame is lanky, which means muscle mass is a concern.

Eric Gentry is 6’6, 230lbs playing off-ball linebacker—truly a one-of-a-kind player build



I expect him to be an impact player against Illinois today pic.twitter.com/eSgES0TM1p — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 27, 2025

Good things come to those who wait, and if the Raiders give him a year to develop and build up muscle, his lanky arms will work to their advantage. His long frame allows him to pick up tackles quicker than other linebackers, and his five forced fumbles in 2025 were tied for third in the FBS.

He'll come into the NFL with great closing speed on quarterbacks, if he's able to reach them, and a nose for blowing up run plays before they can properly develop. Spytek took Cody Lindenberg in the seventh round of the last draft class, so he's not opposed to taking a shot on an experimental linebacker and betting on their development.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders hosted Jack Dingle for a pre-draft visit, so it's clear they're interested in adding another linebacker to their room through the draft. The 219th overall pick should be used on Gentry, but even if they don't decide to use it on him, he could still be available after the draft.

Gentry has a lot of question marks as a prospect, but the Raiders are in no position to pass up on potential.