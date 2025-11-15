The Decision That Looms Over the Raiders in Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders have been struggling with quarterback woes all season, as their decision to trade for Geno Smith looks worse and worse each week. He's consistently been near the top of the NFL when it comes to turnovers, and his grasp on their offense is mediocre at best.
His best performances this season have come when he targets Brock Bowers a ton, or their offensive line creates enough separation so that Ashton Jeanty can rush freely. Outside of that, he doesn't give their offense any redeeming qualities.
Decision To Make
Pete Carroll's reluctance to bench Smith is indicative of his old coaching ways, and it's holding the Raiders back. Kenny Pickett may not be that much better, but it does give them a chance at something new.
Carroll was meant to inject the Raiders with new life, but he has kept them in mediocrity with his poor decision-making. One has to imagine he saw first-hand Smith's limitations as a passer all those years with the Seattle Seahawks, and he still agreed to trade and extend Smith's contract.
On primetime, against America's team, Carroll has the opportunity to make a bold decision and bench his multi-million dollar quarterback in hopes that Pickett can provide a spark that Smith can't. It would be a hard pill for him to swallow, but there are other reasons why he should consider this decision.
If he wants to keep Smith around for another year, he suffered a quad contusion against the Denver Broncos, which clearly impaired him in the second half of the game. Smith is 35; there are only so many more hits he can take.
There's another benefit of benching Smith. The Raiders are effectively forcing themselves to rely on Jeanty to carry their offense. As well, Pickett will be more inclined to throw the ball to Bowers, who can give the Dallas Cowboys secondary issues with his run-after-the-catch ability.
Pickett isn't the most mobile passer, but Smith is practically a statue in the pocket. He gives them a tad bit more rushing upside to pick up a couple of yards on a quarterback scramble. He may not be a huge upgrade over Smith in terms of ability, but it's a change that has to occur. The decision to bench Smith may be a hasty one, but it could define Carroll's first year as a head coach if he rolls the dice and it pays off.
