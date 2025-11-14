What the Raiders Have To Be Weary of in Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders will play their final primetime game of the 2025 NFL season at home against the Dallas Cowboys. They've lost three in a row heading into this matchup, while the Cowboys were on a losing streak of their own before their Week 10 bye. While both of these teams have losing records, their experience this season couldn't have been more different.
The best thing the Raiders have to show for themselves this season is their win over the New England Patriots in Week 1, while the Cowboys impressively tied with the Green Bay Packers 40 - 40, which is more points than the Raiders have scored all season. In fact, the Raiders' offense has yet to crack 30 points a single time this season, while the Cowboys' offense has reached 40 points three separate times.
Week 11 Preview
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article going over previews for every matchup in Week 11. For the Raiders and Cowboys, he identified that a matchup to look out for will be Logan Wilson against Brock Bowers, and the Raiders' defense will have to find a way to force turnovers if they want to win.
"After four weeks without turning the ball over, the Cowboys have given the rock away five times in their last two games, while falling to 3-5-1 in the process. The Dallas defense (47.6 grade; 32nd) isn’t picking up the slack, so if the Cowboys — who have just a 4% chance of making the playoffs — want to embark on a second-half of the season run, they’ll need to cut down on the giveaways", said Valentine.
Once upon a time, Dak Prescott was one of the leading MVP candidates due to his stellar play on the field. He was the leading reason why the Cowboys were winning games early, as he spearheaded the Cowboys' explosive offense with well-timed throws and bombs down the field.
However, the Cowboys can only win games if Prescott plays like Superman, which is something he's prone to do, but it's not guaranteed. The key to victory for the Raiders will be to make Prescott uncomfortable in the pocket and take away some of the air from his throws with constant pressure. Those big plays downfield won't be there if the Raiders' defensive line can get home to the quarterback, but that' something they've been struggling with.
On the flip side, another way they can reduce the potency of the Cowboys' offense is by not allowing them to control the game on the ground. Their rushing attack has been a source of consistent yardage for them, and that's one of the few areas the Raiders defense excels at.
They're in the top half of the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed, and they become especially hard to run against in the red zone. Unfortunately, they're middle of the pack when it comes to turnovers, which may be their undoing in this contest.
"Since Week 8, 25% of the Cowboys’ offensive drives ended with a turnover, the most in the NFL. At the same time, Dallas has been one of the highest scoring offenses in the NFL all season. New Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (54.8 grade; 59th) will be sent straight into the fire against the Raiders in Week 11, matching up against tight end Brock Bowers (85.3 grade; 1st)"
On the other side of the ball for the Raiders, they have to feed Bowers the ball. He wasn't involved enough in the loss to the Denver Broncos, and with a quarterback change on the way, their offense has to flow through him.
"Bowers has been tremendous since returning from injury, and will likely draw the most targets in the Raiders’ passing game. He’s caught 32 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns in six games. Wilson was brought in by the Cowboys to solidify the second level on every down, though he’s earned a 48.8 PFF coverage grade in 2025".
Unlike most, I don't think this game will be the blowout most are expecting it to be. The Cowboys' defense has been unable to stop virtually anyone, and I think the Raiders' defense can do enough to limit the big plays on offense. The keys to an upset win are there for the Raiders; it's up to them to execute.
