A Deep Dive Into the Raiders' DT Room

As the Las Vegas Raiders progress through OTAs and get closer to the 2026 season, fans are starting to get to know the roster.

Everyone knows about the stars like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, as well as rookie No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but they may not know about some of the other players who will be regular contributors.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That's why we've been breaking down the different position groups the Raiders are working with this season. You can view our defensive end , safety , and cornerback breakdowns by clicking the attached links.

Today, we're breaking down the Raiders' interior defensive line room. What does Las Vegas have with that group?

Las Vegas Raiders Jonah Laulu | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Let's see what Rob Leonard is working with.

The Starters: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, & Tonka Hemingway

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let's clarify: The Raiders will run a 3-4 defense, and they will rotate several players into these spots, but these three will see the most opportunities.

Butler has been one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the NFL over the last three years, recording 11 sacks and being one of the team's most consistent pass-rushers. He was rewarded with a three-year contract extension during the 2025 offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Las Vegas picked up Laulu off waivers before the 2024 season, showing flashes of brilliance and leading all Raiders' defensive tackles in snaps in 2025 (per Pro Football Focus). He should continue to be a main contributor this season, taking control of the room with his relentless style of play.

Hemingway didn't see much action as a rookie, only playing 195 snaps but recording four sacks and six quarterback hits. He should see more action in his second season, as his skill set meshes perfectly with the scheme change.

Heavy Contributors: Thomas Booker IV & JJ Pegues

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Booker was a solid rotational player after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He recorded five passes defended in 603 defensive snaps.

Booker is another player who should benefit from the scheme change, as an undersized gap shooter with some pass-rush juice. He should rotate in heavily and could even take some starter snaps.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pegues was a sixth-round pick last season, recording one tackle for loss in nine games. He should be a perfect fit on early downs, as he should slide right into the 0-tech role and be a space eater over the center.

The Rookies: Brandon Cleveland & Gary Smith III

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Based on that photo, Cleveland should be fun to have in the locker room.

He's the definition of a defensive tackle who can plug up the middle and take on blocks, allowing the linebackers behind him to fit the run. It may be tough for him to break through the rotation, but if he shows anything more than being a run-stopper, he may see the field sooner rather than later.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III (DL27) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith is an undrafted free agent from UCLA with a similar skill set. It will be an uphill battle for him to make the roster, but, just like Cleveland, if he shows anything more than run-stopping ability, he may catch on at the end of the roster.

Depth: Benito Jones, Treven Ma'ae, & Laki Tasi

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones (95) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Jones is the most experienced of the depth defensive tackles, having spent six years with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. He's recorded three and a half sacks and three passes defended.

Ma'ae didn't appear in a game for the Raiders last season, spending the year on the practice squad out of Baylor.

Las Vegas Raiders DTs Treven Ma'ae, Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tasi came to the Raiders through the International Players' Program, but he also didn't appear in a game.