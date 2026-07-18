Raiders Defensive Front: Why These Sophomores Are Poised to Leap

The Las Vegas Raiders want to be strong in the trenches in 2026, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

We have seen from the last two Super Bowl champions that dominating the line of scrimmage is the key to a successful team, and Klint Kubiak knows that better than anybody. He wants to see the same thing happen with his new team as it did for his old one.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

In order for that to happen, the Raiders will need breakouts from some young, unproven players. That includes the pair of defensive tackles they drafted last year.

What's the likelihood that Las Vegas gets a breakout from Tonka Hemingway or JJ Pegues?

A Breakout on the Horizon?

Las Vegas Raiders DTs Treven Ma'ae, Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Pegues was a fourth-round pick last season, while Hemingway was a sixth-round pick. However, when you turn the tape on, Hemingway is the one doing more damage.

While Pro Football Focus didn't look favorably on the rookies in their first season with limited action, tape showed that both players showed flashes that they belong in the league. Hemingway totaled four sacks and nine pressures in 195 snaps, while Pegues had two pressures and made seven tackles.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back d'Andre Swift (4) is pressed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there will certainly be a rotation with players like Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu ahead of them, we should still see a fair amount of the two second-year players, especially with Rob Leonard taking over as defensive coordinator. He knows these two well and should continue to develop them.

Scheme Change on the Way

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders announced they are switching to a 3-4 base defense, which should benefit both players. Hemingway is built to be a 3-technique DT in that scheme, while Leonard should deploy Pegues as a nose tackle because of his 6-foot-2, 325-pound frame.

The Raiders didn't make the switch to the new scheme with those two players in mind specifically, but rather their defensive line personnel as a whole. But those two should both find a way to thrive within a scheme that better fits their skill sets.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Between Hemingway and Pegues, counting stats would indicate Hemingway has a better chance of having a 'breakout' season. However, Pegues can make a lot of good things happen at nose tackle by eating up space and allowing linebackers to fit the run and hit ball carriers.

Overall Look

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The Raiders have two intriguing defensive tackles with different skill sets, both capable of providing something different to the team in their second seasons.

Hemingway may finish the plays and make sacks, but Pegues will make an impact away from the stat sheet. They'll both play roles, and how well they do it is to be determined.