A Closer Look at Raiders' EDGE Room Opposite Crosby

For years, the Las Vegas Raiders have sought a reliable edge rusher across from Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.

Crosby resents the idea that his teammates aren't contributing alongside him, but the fact of the matter is that he accounts for more than half the team's pass-rush contributions. The team must find someone to force offenses to pull attention away from Crosby.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders have made a few investments on the defensive line this offseason, and they hope at least one of those players will emerge as a quality starter. Who are the players across from Crosby that will occupy the other edge rusher spot?

Let's break down that group and see what Las Vegas is working with.

The Top Rotation Players: Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Raiders added Paye on a three-year, $48 million contract during free agency, hoping he can be a mainstay on the defensive line. At the same time, they brought Koonce back on a more team-friendly deal.

Paye, a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, has been a fairly productive player, totaling 30.5 sacks in five seasons. Still only 27 years old, the Raiders hope he can live up to his first-round status with some coaching from Rob Leonard.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) misses the sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Michigan star is a supreme athlete who doesn't have a very well-refined pass-rush repertoire, instead using his frame and physicality to attack offensive linemen. If he can learn a few more moves, he could be a perennial double-digit sack artist.

Koonce showed promise at the end of the 2023 season, totaling eight sacks in nine games. But it's 2026 now, and after a healthy season removed from his 2024 injury, the Raiders are hoping Koonce can regain that form.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders will rely on these two to provide pass-rush juice while Crosby is doing what he does best. Will one emerge as a major contributor?

The Rookie: Keyron Crawford

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders used the No. 67 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Crawford, hoping he can be a quality depth piece in his rookie season.

Crawford has a very specific skill set, taking on a unique role with Auburn after transferring in from Arkansas State. He was the 'Buck', meaning he rushed off the edge but also played off-ball linebacker.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He will be a perfect fit for the new 3-4 base defense for that reason, as Leonard should be able to utilize him in advantageous ways. At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Crawford has the size and speed to be a real threat, no matter where he plays.

Depth: Jahfari Harvey and Cian Slone

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other edge rushers on the roster are Harvey and Slone. Harvey appeared in two games last season and recorded a pass break-up, while Slone is an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders add another body to this group, as it never hurts to have more depth off the edge. Even with the change in defensive scheme, the Raiders need someone to step up across from Crosby.