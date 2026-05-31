A Closer Look at Raiders' EDGE Room Opposite Crosby
For years, the Las Vegas Raiders have sought a reliable edge rusher across from Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.
Crosby resents the idea that his teammates aren't contributing alongside him, but the fact of the matter is that he accounts for more than half the team's pass-rush contributions. The team must find someone to force offenses to pull attention away from Crosby.
The Raiders have made a few investments on the defensive line this offseason, and they hope at least one of those players will emerge as a quality starter. Who are the players across from Crosby that will occupy the other edge rusher spot?
Let's break down that group and see what Las Vegas is working with.
The Top Rotation Players: Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce
The Raiders added Paye on a three-year, $48 million contract during free agency, hoping he can be a mainstay on the defensive line. At the same time, they brought Koonce back on a more team-friendly deal.
Paye, a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, has been a fairly productive player, totaling 30.5 sacks in five seasons. Still only 27 years old, the Raiders hope he can live up to his first-round status with some coaching from Rob Leonard.
The former Michigan star is a supreme athlete who doesn't have a very well-refined pass-rush repertoire, instead using his frame and physicality to attack offensive linemen. If he can learn a few more moves, he could be a perennial double-digit sack artist.
Koonce showed promise at the end of the 2023 season, totaling eight sacks in nine games. But it's 2026 now, and after a healthy season removed from his 2024 injury, the Raiders are hoping Koonce can regain that form.
The Raiders will rely on these two to provide pass-rush juice while Crosby is doing what he does best. Will one emerge as a major contributor?
The Rookie: Keyron Crawford
The Raiders used the No. 67 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Crawford, hoping he can be a quality depth piece in his rookie season.
Crawford has a very specific skill set, taking on a unique role with Auburn after transferring in from Arkansas State. He was the 'Buck', meaning he rushed off the edge but also played off-ball linebacker.
He will be a perfect fit for the new 3-4 base defense for that reason, as Leonard should be able to utilize him in advantageous ways. At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Crawford has the size and speed to be a real threat, no matter where he plays.
Depth: Jahfari Harvey and Cian Slone
The other edge rushers on the roster are Harvey and Slone. Harvey appeared in two games last season and recorded a pass break-up, while Slone is an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders add another body to this group, as it never hurts to have more depth off the edge. Even with the change in defensive scheme, the Raiders need someone to step up across from Crosby.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3