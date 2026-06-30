Why Raiders' Jonah Laulu Primed for Surging 2026 Season

The NFL is filled with playoff-ready teams featuring stout defensive lines, whether out of a three- or four-man front. In the AFC West alone, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos bolster stout interior units that make for challenging Sundays. The AFC as a whole has several teams with strong defensive fronts.

One defensive line in particular is beginning to catch my eye: the Las Vegas Raiders . Last season under former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, this unit played with no margin for error due to the lowly offensive play—in fact, the worst offense in the NFL in several statistical sectors. Yet, the Raiders' defensive line continued to impress me, including former seventh-round pick Jonah Laulu.

Laulu Has Found a Comfortable Role With the Raiders

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Laulu wasn't drafted by the Raiders initially, as the Indianapolis Colts took the former Oklahoma and Hawaii defensive lineman late to keep him away from undrafted free agency. After not making the Colts' initial roster, Laulu landed with Las Vegas and quickly found a role as a key rotational contributor and started seven games. Last fall, Laulu took it up a notch with 51 tackles, four sacks, and 26 pressures while starting 15 of 17 games.

In all honesty, Laulu became a bright spot on a defense that was the only good thing going for the team overall. It has been impressive to see the development of someone who wasn't widely known in the online draft community a couple of seasons ago, quickly becoming a formidable starter for the Raiders and even showcasing that there is more talent to tap into for this upcoming campaign.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has a defensive front led by veteran Adam Butler, Thomas Booker IV, and second-year player Tonka Hemingway, who had four sacks as a rotational defensive tackle. There is also younger depth in JJ Pegues and seventh-round rookie Brandon Cleveland. Laulu is part of an intriguing unit that may not be heralded, but should be respected by NFL peers, whether by opposing players or coaches.

Everything Is in Place for Laulu To Emerge Successfully in 2026

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and guard Atonio Mafi (56) during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Laulu plays with such great urgency as a pass rusher and run defender, displaying the type of hustle and effort you want from a player who was doubted by the entire NFL at several times in one draft and cut by another franchise. He plays like his hair is on fire and brings a level of energy needed under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, Laulu's defensive line coach for the last couple of seasons.

Having watched a little bit of his tape, I'm confident Laulu can take that next step as a key starter for the Raiders' defensive front. He already looks primed for a season where he can surge as a respected trench player across the league.