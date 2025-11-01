Raiders Today

What to Honestly Expect from the Raiders vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders must take care of business on Sunday.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately need a win on Sunday, as the schedule gets much stiffer for the Silver and Black moving forward. Las Vegas has remaining matchups against the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs down the stretch. They must win their Week 9 game.

What to Expect from the Raiders

The last time the Raiders took the field, things went downhill quickly, as the Raiders were without some of their best players. The Bye Week gave Las Vegas a chance to get healthier, which should lead to a more complete Raiders team taking the field on Sunday.

Las Vegas must find a way to leave victorious, as another loss would all but eliminate any hopes of a winning season. Heading into Week 9, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll shared his expectations for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) gets ready prior to the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"We'll find out. I can tell you what it felt like at practice. We had a terrific -- the three days before up to Monday, bonus Monday, that we had, and then these days were as well as we've practiced. Everybody can kind of feel that we're feeling good, and that adds to it. And so, hopefully we can come out of here and play good, clean football,” Carroll said.

"We got to do all of the basic things. We got to do a great job in a kicking game. No issues there. We got to take care of the football. This is a big freaking turnover team now. These guys have been on fire getting the ball away from their opponents, and we're going to have to do the kind of things on defense that can keep Trevor [Lawrence] really from controlling the game. And so, we're going to see if we can put that together."

After Sunday's game, Las Vegas must prepare for a quick turnaround, as the Raiders will play again on Thursday night. Carroll briefly touched on his approach to both games.

"No, not until we have a chance to do that late in the game. And we'll see what happens with the game allows us, but that's just the way you do it. We have a routine that we'll go through next week, and they'll have theirs, and we'll see if we can match it up really well and take advantage of whatever happens in this one going into the next," Carroll said.

Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.