Raiders Draft Mailbag: Ownership Patience Will Make or Break

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, are being praised for their 2026 NFL Draft class, but that doesn’t mean the rebuild is over, nor does it mean the Silver and Black are complete.

This rebuild is going to take the entirety of the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with the expectation that in 2028, the Raiders will be poised to return to their former glory of NFL Playoff expectations every season and be competitive year in and year out.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In the spirit of that belief, I asked on X (formerly Twitter) for you to share your questions about the Raiders' draft class, and you did.

Below, we address some of those.

Darrren McFadden 2.0?

Hondo. Awesome reporting like always💪🏼. Question: Does the Arkansas RB remind you of McFadden? — Roel (@bolander2) April 27, 2026

Roel, this is a great question. While I am unsure if you were hoping so or not, they both played at Arkansas and are lightning quick; the similarities end there.

McFadden was lean and had a nearly standing-type running style that made him a threat to take the ball to the house on every play, given his elite talent. He flourished in that running attack.

Dec 21, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike Washington, Jr. is a bulldozer back (6'1", 223 lbs) who has a running style you can describe as a running cannonball. Washington loves using a physical, downhill style to punish defenders in zone-blocking schemes, with a rare combination of lightning-quick speed.

McFadden relied on long-stride acceleration, while Washington’s superpower is more defined as a one-cut burst and vertical explosion through the line.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Why, Why, Why at WR?

With only drafting one wr late in the draft do you thing they try and add a vet or just roll with who they have this year and take the lumps — Bernie Briceño (@bdaddy_707) April 27, 2026

Bernie, this is a terrific question. They would have loved to have added two wide receivers in the draft, but the smart teams, and the Raiders, are demonstrating they are becoming that, understanding Best Player Available has to override need.

I am pleasantly surprised at some of the undrafted free agent signings. I like the draft pick, Malik Benson. He was a surprise in the sixth round (had a higher value), and yes, I do think they will add at least one veteran.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a small caveat, they have to add the right veteran at the right time. This is a rebuild, so they must fit a long-term philosophy. If not, let your young players play.

If You Work Your Plan, Your Plan Will Work

Considering the success of this offseason, draft included, how many years are we away from being actual contenders? — Fancy Culture (@TheFancyCulture) April 27, 2026

Fancy, I love the enthusiasm, and while I am not a Raiders fan, I agree with your optimism. Since making the decision corporately to get on the same page and make disciplined decisions, the Raiders have done everything right. Entering this offseason, they knew this was a two-year turnaround.

It wasn’t going to be a quick fix; they needed to systemically fix the franchise that, for the past two-plus decades, had gotten off track.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders still have plenty of holes (WR mentioned above is just one of them) that can’t be fixed in one offseason.

They will play their young players, take their lumps in 2026 and 2027, and enter 2028 with the aforementioned expectation of being in the NFL Playoffs every year.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Would they, and you, the fans, love for this to be accelerated? Of course. Could that happen? Absolutely. But I live in Realville, and in Realville, the reality is that what took over two decades to dethrone must be rebuilt, and that takes time.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On S

Enjoy the process, because it is being done right, so you can say you were there at the start.

If the Raiders, however, go back to being the Raiders of old and get riddled with the infection of dysfunction, or cave to criticism and lose patience, they will go right back to what they were.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let’s watch closely. From what I am seeing, they are dedicated to the plan, and I like it. The biggest question in this rebuild to me is that now that they have demonstrated the right plan, will ownership, not John Spytek, ownership, demonstrate the steely jaw and discipline necessary to stay the course?