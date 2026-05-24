Healthy Jermod McCoy is Serious Upgrade For Raiders Defense
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Offseason training activities for the Las Vegas Raiders are well underway as the franchise gets its first look at a team with a new rookie quarterback and a string of young talent that could pave the way for success down the road.
The Raiders had the worst record in football last year, though, based on the moves they made in free agency and the selections from this year's NFL Draft, that will most certainly change. Head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek are seemingly on the right path and could see an increase in win total this upcoming season, even if it is an increase of two or three.
One of the key storylines for OTAs is the situation around fourth-round pick, cornerback Jermod McCoy. As one of the most talented defenders in the draft, he wasn't even a Top-100 selection due to a knee injury flagged for concern that may jeopardize his career if not properly handled. If things begin to look up, McCoy could be a massive upgrade for the Raiders' defense.
McCoy’s Situation Must Be Treaded Carefully
Kubiak spoke highly of McCoy's progression throughout OTAs thus far. Team wellness coordinator Alex Guerrero has been working closely with the former Tennessee Volunteers standout, putting some limitations on his continuous rehab, but McCoy has continued to participate fully during practices.
- "He’s been excellent," Kubiak told reporters. "He’s come in here and worked his tail off, doing everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s got out there on the practice field and has shown the player that we’ve seen on tape, so just looking forward to progressing him, along with all those new DBs.”
However, this is a matter that must be treated carefully. I described McCoy's selection with one word: scary, due to the real possibility that he may miss yet another season due to a bone plug issue in his surgically repaired knee, a key reason why he fell as far as he did in the draft. In many ways, this could be a career-defining process for the rookie.
A Full Bill of Healthy Paves the Way for McCoy’s Immense Presence in Vegas’ Secondary
It's plain and simple: if McCoy is healthy, the Raiders' defense improves significantly. Let's not forget that this is one of the most talented players from the NFL Draft and arguably the top cornerback from the pre-draft process, amongst the consensus.
He plays with excellent coverage versatility, press-man skills, aggression at the catch point, and run support ability. McCoy is good enough from just his sophomore year tape alone, where he can come in and be a standout defender for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard right away.
If this becomes the case, it is one of the best, if not the best, steals of the entire 2026 draft. Again, the health of McCoy's knee remains the big question, though a good bill of it would change the fortunes for him and his defense during his rookie campaign.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft