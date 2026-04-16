What Raiders' First Two Rounds in Draft Could Look Like

The 2026 NFL Draft is one week away, and while the first pick is somewhat anticlimactic and has been a foregone conclusion for months, the anticipation surrounding how the Las Vegas Raiders will operate is one of the biggest storylines to watch.

On Wednesday, ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released a two-round mock draft, which included multiple trades. Here are the directions Las Vegas went with their first two picks.

1. QB, Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Las Vegas could theoretically turn the draft card in now and start celebrating the landing of its new franchise quarterback," Kiper Jr. said. "Mendoza is accurate with the football, can pick up the sticks with his legs when necessary, and is able to execute any NFL-level throw. Considering the Raiders have been among the bottom five in QBR over the past five seasons (44.8), there's no reason to overthink this. Let's get to the Jets at No. 2, where the draft really starts."

As mentioned, this has been known since the first 18 spots in the draft order were finalized at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season. Although Mendoza will be the No. 1 pick , head coach Klint Kubiak made it a point of emphasis that he wanted the rookie quarterback to initially sit behind a veteran and learn from the bench.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office obliged to that process and signed Kirk Cousins to essentially a one-year deal. The 37-year-old quarterback will enter the season as the QB1, which will provide time for Mendoza to acquaint himself with the playbook and scheme, which he has already begun dissecting.

36. DT, Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The final player from my current top-25 Big Board, McDonald can plug the middle at 6-foot-2 and 326 pounds," Kiper said. "He had 17 run stops last season. But he's more than just a run stopper; McDonald added 3.5 sacks and has some untapped potential in that area. He emerged in a big way during the 2025 season, and he could do wonders for the Raiders' defense."

At this point in the pre-draft process, the 6-foot-2, 326-pound player has become an undervalued asset who could slip into the second round. With Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye off the edge, McDonald would solidify the defensive line. After finding their franchise quarterback, the Raiders fortify their front seven with a superior presence on the interior of the defensive line.