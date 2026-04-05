The Raiders' Best Defensive Options in the Second Round

The Las Vegas Raiders need their 2026 draft class to be full of quality players for their rebuild to go smoothly. They've already done an excellent job of using their money in free agency to bring in difference makers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The Maxx Crosby trade was rescinded, which means they don't have that premium draft capital from the Baltimore Ravens, but it does mean Crosby will add a big impact to a team trying to flip the script next season. What are some players they can target in the second round to make their defense even scarier?

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Defensive Options in the Second Round

Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) stands with head coach Dabo Swinney after losing to the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ

Avieon Terrell projects to be a monster in press coverage, with his active hands and speed to keep up with even the shiftiest receivers. The Raiders' secondary is still coming into its own, so taking Terrell with their second-round pick would go a long way in solidifying it for their future.

He isn't the most physically imposing corner, which means that against bigger receivers, he may struggle in making a play on the ball. That also means he isn't the best downfield tackler, but having a corner trio of Terrell, Eric Stokes , and Darien Porter gives them a great foundation to flesh out in the future.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Continuing with the theme of adding on to their offseason additions, Jacob Rodriguez would complete their young linebacker corps with his ability to bring down running backs and receivers with the same ferocity. He excels at causing fumbles, including seven last year, which led the FBS.

Rodriguez can blanket the middle of the field in Las Vegas, and with Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean alongside him, that can become one of their biggest strengths. Their defensive line will already be good with Crosby coming off the edge. Bolstering the middle of the field would mean teams have to rely on big passing plays to get them on the board against the Raiders.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CJ Allen may not have the aggressive tackling tactics that Rodriguez employs, but he is a technically sound linebacker who brings leadership to the middle of the field. He isn't the quickest linebacker, and his anticipation means he isn't going to make as many big plays.

However, with them trying to make their linebacker room as good as possible, they can mask some of those weaknesses with the additions they've already brought in in free agency.