Raiders' 2 New Additions Already Making Their Presence Felt

Change has been the name of the game for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The Raiders have gone out of their way to change as much as possible about the losing collection of coaches and players they have had for many years. The Raiders were determined to start 2026 fresh.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Rebuild

Las Vegas got the fresh start, making sweeping changes to its coaching staff and roster. Those changes are expected to lead to tangible on-field improvements that they hope will lead to more wins in 2026 and beyond. It is evident that the Raiders have improved; it is unknown by how much.

Most of the Raiders' best additions this offseason have come on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas has a new offensive-minded coaching staff that can help get the most out of the young talent on the roster. This should help the Raiders address some of their recent offensive issues.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

One of Las Vegas's main issues has been the lack of a competent playcaller. Their roster issues have made things no easier for the many offensive coordinators the Raiders have had recently, and coaching has been a problem. Chip Kelly was only the latest failed experiment at the position.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker has been one of the players most impacted by the Raiders' instability along their coaching staff. Tucker is set to enter his fourth season in the league with his fourth offensive coordinator. Tucker recently shared his thoughts on his new offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I love him. Very energetic. I mean, the one thing about him is he comes in, and he's the same every day. His energy is off the charts, and that's what you need. Obviously, Klint [Kubiak] and him are very tight. And that's just great for us as an offense. So, whenever he says something, we know it's all on the same page, and very energetic, and he doesn't miss a beat. Love him,” Tucker said after Organized Team Activities.

Significant Impact

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Janocko will be tasked with doing a few things that coordinators in his position with the Raiders have been able to do. Las Vegas' offense has struggled for many reasons. However, Janocko, in tandem with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, should make things better for Tucker and company.

As tall a task as that may or may not be, the Raiders have positioned themselves well to make it happen. Las Vegas has added offensive talent that seems to work in its favor on various levels, and many of those moves directly and positively impact Tucker.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Along with upgrading their coaching staff, Las Vegas also added quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is an upgrade over essentially every Raiders quarterback on the roster last season. Cousins will be the eighth different starting quarterback Tucker has played with in four seasons.

While that is a lot of quarterbacks in a short time, Cousins may be the best of the bunch, which undoubtedly impacts Tucker.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“It's awesome. Kirk [Cousins] is the man, by the way. But yeah, he’s just very smart. He knows the system, so like, there's things in the system that he'll be like, 'Hey, on this, this is what I'm looking at.’ So, then you go out there, and you do that, and he throws you the ball and you catch it and you’re on the same page, because he knows the system,” Tucker said.

“And he knows defense, he knows coverage and all that. He's one of the best in the game, for sure, and he has always been. I'm very excited to keep working with him.”