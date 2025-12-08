Why Every Sunday Feels Like Groundhog Day for the Raiders

At one point, it seemed impossible, but the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season has been worse than last season. Last season's Raiders team felt like it had a legitimate chance to pull off an upset in most games, even though they lost 13 of their 17.

This season feels much different. Las Vegas has lost 11 of its last 12 games, including seven games in a row. To make matters worse, the Raiders ' glaring roster weaknesses have made it easy for every team they play to beat them each week.

Same Raiders, Different Sunday

The National Football League is a copycat league. Las Vegas has shown it does not have what it takes on offense to handle even mild pressure from opposing defenses. This has been evident since Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, every team the Raiders face dials up the pressure.

Arguably more concerning for the Raiders is that most of their losses share common themes. Las Vegas' offensive line allows Geno Smith to be repeatedly pressured and sacked. The Raiders then struggle to sustain drives, leaving their defense on the field until they eventually tire out.

Following Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted a few of the similarities he has seen throughout the Raiders' 10 losses this season. Las Vegas has struggled in all three phases this season, and did so again on Sunday. Those struggles cost them another game.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Unfortunately, a couple of these games seem very similar in format when you look at them. The scenario of the impact of third downs on both sides of the ball continues to be a factor, and that's why they can hold the football and keep it away from us, and we can't keep our drives going. That's one simple way of looking at it,” Carroll said.

“And then one explosive play, it kind of knocks you out a little bit. Our guys are fighting. They're trying to keep this thing going, trying to get ourselves a chance to win a game, but there's just a couple aspects of it that we're not able to hold up. We've just got to keep working. We know what we're playing for; we're playing for our pride, do something good, and to play for the guys across from you, and just try to get some joy out of the game that we love. Right now, it's a little bit hard to do that."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) breaks up the pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Get all of your stories related to your Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.