Ex-Star Davante Adams Makes More Raiders-Related Remarks

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their offseason, and with a former teammate participating in the divisional round, the current Raiders have to be asking themselves when will it be their turn to experience life past the Wild Card...at best.

Former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams went on the Kay Adams show, talking about his relationship with Maxx Crosby and in his answer, Adams stated that he keeps in touch with his former teammates, letting them know that if they ever want a change of scenery, he knows a good spot to land.

Adams' Pitch to Former Teammates

"I have been kind of letting them breathe a little bit, but I've been in his ear a little bit this year, just kind of checking on my guy, few of my guys over there," stated Adams. "Him, Tre Tucker, that's another one of my guys over there as well. DJ Turner, I've been checking on all my guys over there, just making sure that they're good and in a good headspace.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Adams was then asked if he's been recruiting any of his former teammates. While he isn't calling the house or signing letters like a collegiate program, Adams stated that his recruitment comes from the product the Rams place on the field week in and week out.

"The recruiting is in what we're doing. You know what we put on tape every week. So these guys are definitely seeing what we doing and I don't sign checks and I don't make decisions, but we're doing our job over here by what we're putting on tape to make it look, you know, appetizing enough to want to come join us. So that's my recruiting."

The Problem Is That Adams Makes A Compelling Point

Since joining the Rams, Adams has expressed that he's felt like a new man and that the grass has been its greenest in Los Angeles. Adams, on multiple occasions, has cited the Rams as a collegiate atmosphere regarding player interaction. There's zero grouping of players based on position as everyone talks to everyone, perpetuating a true team culture.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase , whom the Raiders requested for a head coaching interview, spoke about that culture in an exclusive interview.

"Coach McVay, what's cool about him is if you're like, picturing an image of college football, the right culture, environment, five years ago, and what you want to build," stated Scheelhaase.

"The connection that you want the coaches and the players to have amongst each other. That's what this place feels like. I feel like I've heard players say before, you know, the University of Los Angeles Rams and there is a little bit of that college feel that we have because of the connection that's made, the authentic, real connection that's made from a relationship standpoint that I do think is unique."

Where Does This Leave the Raiders?

In a very bad spot. The Rams have the picks and space to go after a guy like Maxx Crosby and let's not forget their Super Bowl LVI victory came due to a disgruntled Matthew Stafford forcing his way out of Detroit.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Everything Scheelhaase and Adams have described has been the antithesis of the Raiders, especially because the Raiders haven't had a head coach there long enough to establish any culture in years. If the Raiders want to keep their star players, they need to nail this upcoming head coaching hire because a miss will launch a full rebuild that strips Las Vegas of what they already don't have.

All I'm going to say is this. Make sure Crosby doesn't run into Sean McVay at a vacation resort in Cancun.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.