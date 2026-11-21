The Las Vegas Raiders have completed their on-field preparation for their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders are looking to get back on the winning side of things after a string of games against several of the league's best, which resulted in losses.

The Raiders have struggled against teams with winning records, failing to beat any they have faced this season. Las Vegas has had issues on both sides of the ball at times this season. Yet Sunday will be one of the biggest tests the Raiders' offense has had this year.

Klint Kubiak has more than a few ties to the city of Denver, the Broncos, and their coaching staff. The first-year head coach credited Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph with helping him along the path that ultimately landed him in Las Vegas as the Raiders' head coach.

“I have so much respect for Vance [Joseph]. Number one, the type of person that he is, the coach that he is, how hard he works. Learned so much from him working underneath him. He allowed me an opportunity to stay in Denver when there was a staff change, and I’m extremely grateful for the relationship that I’ve had with him,” Kubiak said after the team’s final practice before Week 11.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza on the Road

Las Vegas' roster is still in the early stages of rebuilding after more than a few ill-advised free-agent signings and draftees selected in past offseasons. Las Vegas' roster is now better at some positions than others, but in many cases, those positions are dependent on each other.

Such is the case for the Raiders' offense, as Mendoza is not the most experienced quarterback they have had in recent seasons, but he is by far their most naturally talented. However, 10 games have confirmed their issues along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Las Vegas needs each of those position groups to not only play better in Week 11, but to play well enough to compensate for Mendoza's inexperience. Multiple times in Week 10, help from veterans elsewhere on the offense could have set up the rookie quarterback for success.

All Hands on Deck

Las Vegas entered Week 10 allowing the third-fewest sacks in the league. Yet in Mendoza's first start, the unit allowed six sacks. As both Mendoza and Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko noted, all of those sacks were not on the offensive line.

“Protection is an all-11 thing. It’s everybody. The run game is an all-11 thing. That’s the greatest thing about football; is every play all 11 people are involved. It’s not just one person making a play. It’s all 11 coming together for success. So, everybody has a role in a touchdown play,” Janocko said earlier this week.

“Everybody has a role in a sack. Everybody has a role in an explosive run. Everybody has a role in a tackle for loss. So, specifically, you look at each individual play, and you coach every single position on how can we get better in that circumstance to make that play successful.”

Still, for the Raiders to allow six sacks in one game after only allowing 11 through the season's first nine games, a good amount of what needs to be fixed is likely along the offensive line. Mendoza can improve, but games are won and lost in the trenches, especially when starting rookie quarterbacks.

Las Vegas' offensive line, receivers, and running backs can help cover Mendoza's blind spots. He is a rookie in his second start and his first on the road. Everyone involved must help him, which may include overcompensating in some areas. That is how life with a rookie quarterback often works.

Complementary football does not only apply between offenses and defenses, but it also applies throughout each specific unit. Just as the Raiders' pass rush must help compensate for their vulnerable defensive backfield, Las Vegas' offensive line and others must help Mendoza.

This includes the offensive line helping ensure the correct protection calls are in place and executing them. It also includes receivers consistently getting open. If the Raiders' offense can do that, the rookie quarterback will likely play his complementary role as well.