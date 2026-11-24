There are no moral victories, but the light bulb may have finally gone on for the Las Vegas Raiders' offense on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders offense had struggled for weeks, including much of the first half of Week 11. Then the unit woke up and went on an unforeseen run.

Sunday was Fernando Mendoza's first time starting a road game as a professional. The game almost got away from Mendoza and the Raiders until two drives shortly before halftime quickly changed the game's momentum. The Raiders have longed for a quality quarterback that fits today's NFL.

Their Week 11 loss to the Broncos confirmed they have the missing piece they have been searching for. It will take time to complete, but Sunday was a glimpse of what the Raiders can become if they surround Mendoza with a solid supporting cast.

Road Warriors

Three of the Raiders' four wins this season have come on the road. All four of those wins were against teams with a losing record. In Week 11, Mendoza and the Raiders nearly beat one of the league's best teams on the road, without Brock Bowers. It was Mendoza's first career road start.

Las Vegas walked into a hostile environment and nearly won with a rookie quarterback and a shorthanded roster. Sunday's results solidified that they still have a long way to go, but how the game unfolded was the bigger story for a Raiders team that entered Sunday missing multiple players.

"Well, number one is just the environment. That is a very hostile environment, and I thought overall, I thought he did a good job of getting everybody on the same page. I thought he used his legs extremely well, extended some plays for his second start in the NFL against two elite defenses, I've seen improvement,” Kubiak said.

"I think that's who he is. That's what he's made of. I think back to us being backed up, taking a sack and then him making a really big third-and-long throw to Jack Bech. That's what you need from your quarterback."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos defense during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Follow the Leader

The Raiders spent the offseason and first half of the season looking to improve in as many areas as possible. It has been difficult at times, but the past two weeks have confirmed their improvement on both sides of the ball. The past two weeks have also confirmed Mendoza's improvement.

A rookie quarterback with two starts under his belt is far from a finished product, as Mendoza's crucial turnover proved. However, from his play-fakes to his actual passes, the rookie quarterback looked much better in his second start than in his first.

"Yes, that's something that he definitely works on with Coach [Mike] Sullivan and Coach Andrew [Janocko]. But I think plays like that are successful when there's the threat of the run. Then on third-and-two, when there's a threat of the run, that's when you can get the edge like that,” Kubiak said.

“Play fake or no play fake, early in the game, when you're running the football, that's when those play actions and those keepers really come to life. But you've got to be able to run the ball first."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything Improved With Mendoza Under Center

The Raiders lost to the Broncos, but the Raiders are their biggest competition this season. With Mendoza under center in Week 11, Las Vegas improved on both sides of the ball, especially once Mendoza and the Raiders' offense got going.

Las Vegas entered Week 11 with the second-fewest rushing yards in the league, but ran for over 140 against the Broncos. Tough completions and mobility from Mendoza helped open things up for the Raiders' offense, as Denver could not simply blitz Mendoza and throw the entire offense off.

Mendoza's skill set helped keep the Broncos off balance through the air, which helped open things up on the ground. Once the completions came, so did the rushing yards. Completed passes and a strong ground game led to sustained drives and eventually points.

In turn, Las Vegas' defense had one of its best overall performances in Week 11. It could be argued that Las Vegas' defense played better in their loss to the Broncos than in their win against the New York Jets, proving that wins and losses don't always tell the whole story.