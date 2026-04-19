Raiders Following Proven Path To Reshape Franchise

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to climb out from the basement of the AFC, where they have resided for far too long.

The Raiders, once one of the NFL's most storied and successful franchises, have made the playoffs only twice in the last 23 seasons and have failed to win either game. It has been a tough road for one of the most devoted fanbases in the league.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) reacts after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

But owner Mark Davis appears to be onto something. The hiring of General Manager John Spytek and partial sale to Tom Brady have already made major waves across the league, and fans are optimistic that the duo knows how to turn this thing around.

How are they doing it? By following a simple formula.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Raiders Are Building a Foundation

Coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek flanked by multiple NFL, Raider greats. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas , like other franchises trying to find some semblance of success, has decided to tear things down and find a young, offensive-minded coach they can pair with a young quarterback.

Two teams that went from the bottom of their division to winning it were the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, who followed this same formula. While those teams already had their quarterbacks in place, the Raiders have theirs on the way.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and the Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll meet after the win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears hired Ben Johnson, whom the Raiders pursued hard in the 2025 coaching cycle, and the results paid off immediately. Chicago rose to the top of a difficult AFC North and won a playoff game in his first season leading the franchise.

He got some help from former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who made major strides in Johnson's offensive scheme. He threw 27 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, and the future looks bright for the Bears with him leading the franchise.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) hugs Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Johnson was one of the most innovative offensive coaches during his time as the Lions' offensive coordinator, and that has carried over into his time with the Bears. The Raiders hope the same thing happens with Klint Kubiak.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an explosive offense, then did the same in Jacksonville. He had Trevor Lawrence, which didn't hurt, but he was able to get the most out of a supporting cast most NFL fans wouldn't write home about.

Teams Raiders Can Model

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders are following the formula those two teams followed to reach the playoffs: find a young, innovative, offensive-minded head coach and pair him with a star quarterback. The Kubiak- Fernando Mendoza pairing has fans excited for what's to come.

Las Vegas hasn't followed the model exactly, but the concept is similar. The team may not be able to compete for the division in 2026, but these are the correct steps to building a competitive franchise.