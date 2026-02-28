Raiders Target Mendoza Reveals Bizarre Question From Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in a few months.

We spoke with Mendoza on Friday morning from the NFL Scouting Combine, and you can read that story here . The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is the consensus top quarterback in this draft class.

Since he is the best player at the most important position in football, there hasn’t been much debate about whether the Raiders should take him with their top selection. That has left several teams without Mendoza as a quarterback option.

But that hasn’t stopped teams from trying, even in unconventional ways.

Mendoza sat down with CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala at the Combine and revealed the most bizarre question he has been asked this week.

WHAT did a team ask Fernando Mendoza to do?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

‘It was, ‘Hey, maybe you should get arrested,’” he said. “I was a little confused, but it was to slide. So, hopefully, I don’t get arrested.”

When he was asked which team asked him to get arrested, Mendoza would not reveal who it was.

Mendoza is one of the highest-character humans in the draft class, answering every question in detail with a smile. He is an intelligent player and person, and it would be a significant shock if he were to be arrested for anything.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams will always try to move up in the draft to get their franchise quarterback, but the Raiders do not have to do that this year. They have the top pick, a chance at a culture-changing player, and they shouldn’t be calling other teams to see if they want to trade up.

Mendoza told me on Friday morning that he had a formal meeting with members of the Raiders and that the meeting was ‘fantastic.’ It’s only a matter of time before he is wearing the Silver and Black.

Teams may continue to call the Raiders about the top pick, and General Manager John Spytek will listen, but don’t expect them to move out of that spot.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that being the case, some teams may resort to more drastic measures, such as asking Mendoza to be arrested. Obviously, the team did it facetiously, and the person who asked him that question was clearly joking, but it’s still quite bizarre to actually ask him.

Raiders fans won’t pay it much mind, as they know Mendoza will be wearing the Silver and Black in just a few months when his name is called.

