Raiders Found Ideal Draft Fit in Calm Class With Mendoza

The NFL Draft is the biggest event on the offseason calendar, as all 32 teams across the league make-or-break their organizations with rookie classes that could shape how the team is perceived for years to come. What will history tell about the organizations, for better or worse?

Each year, the draft is drama-filled—that is, unless you are the team selecting No. 1 overall in the selection process, much like the Las Vegas Raiders , who have been slated to take the presumptive No. 1 pick and top quarterback in the NFL Draft , Indiana Hoosiers' Fernando Mendoza.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much, if any, of the drama surrounding the top draft pick has centered on media pundits making the case for Alabama's Ty Simpson, which didn't create much controversy for the top selection. Instead, the Raiders are feeling at home knowing they can drain the clock one week from today and take their franchise signal-caller.

No Drama, No Problem for Raiders

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was controversy for the Raiders, but not by their own fault. They initially traded star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, but a failed physical undermined the trade from ever processing through. Since then, all has been quiet on the western front for Las Vegas.

General manager John Spytek could create some drama during the draft if he wants to be aggressive to move back into the first round late Thursday night. For now, the newest bit of controversy and grand debate is surrounding No. 36 overall, which, in essence, is the Raiders' first pick to begin building around Mendoza.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis walk on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Knowing since the end of the regular season that they would have the first choice in the draft, the Raiders have been able to get to know Mendoza at a professional and personal level while delaying the inevitable. It's great to be in this spot, but other teams' past drafts have not been so lucky, with little controversy at No. 1 overall.

Raiders Avoid Traditional Drama of No. 1 Overall Pick

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the last few years, there has always been a level of drama expected at the top of the draft order. Two years ago, for a time, it was Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels for the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 pick in 2024. The year prior, the Carolina Panthers had to make the same decision between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, while in 2022 was a debate between Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson for Jacksonville.

2027 could provide more controversy for whoever bestows the top pick. Fortunately, the Raiders will make an easy and comfortable pick. No drama, no problem for Spytek and Las Vegas.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza has a chance to change the franchise forever and lead them to their first Super Bowl showdown since the 2002 season, when Rich Gannon led the way with an aging Jerry Rice and Troy Brown. If anything, the controversy for Las Vegas could be about which wide receiver they will select in the first round.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images