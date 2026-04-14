In Weaker DL Draft, Raiders Boast Perfect Position

The Las Vegas Raiders will make their biggest NFL Draft selection in recent franchise memory when they presumptively pick Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall choice in next week's selection process.

For the last couple of months, there has been no debate on who the first pick would be for the Raiders . While the conversation at the top is all but solidified, general manager John Spytek's draft truly begins on April 24 at the start of Day Two, as Las Vegas selects fourth in the order at No. 36 overall.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With needs across the board and no position group out of the running at No. 36, anything is possible. However, the favorite position group to attack here is defensive tackle. While it is a weaker class, the Raiders sit in a perfect spot to take the top interior defensive lineman in the draft.

Why Raiders Are in Perfect Spot for DT at No. 36

Spytek did an amazing job of adding talent across the roster. Tyler Linderbaum is my favorite signing, even if the $25 million per season deal is outrageous, because of his excellent communication skills and ability at center, while Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean reuniting is a sight to see.

However, the trenches leaking into the defensive back-seven become an intriguing area to attack. Sure, Spytek could give Mendoza or Kirk Cousins —whoever is the Week 1 starter—a go-to weapon in the second round. I'm someone who loves to see teams attack the trenches and build from within, and the Raiders desperately need to address this, no matter what, whether it is adding starting-caliber talent or depth on both sides of the ball.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is where I lean toward drafting a defensive tackle at No. 36. It is an underwhelming group if you're looking for high-end first-round talent in the middle or later portions of the draft. Despite this, I have Clemson's Peter Woods ranked as my No. 1 defensive tackle and ninth overall player in the draft. If he were available for the Raiders, he would be my choice.

Woods has terrific movement skills, penetration, and disruptive ability, paired with ample flashes of taking over games.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders communications vice president Will Kiss moderates a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even so, the NFL likely doesn't view this in the same way, with the real possibility that no defensive tackle is selected in the first round. If that were the case, the Raiders are sitting pretty to take a defensive tackle who could provide immediate impact in an area the team arguably needs the most, whether that is Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, Woods, or Georgia's Christen Miller.