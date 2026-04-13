Kirk Cousins Should Start Week 1, Regardless Presumptive Mendoza Selection

A new era for Las Vegas Raiders football will commence in less than two weeks when general manager John Spytek puts the card in for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to announce Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For much of the offseason, the Raiders were searching for their veteran signal-caller to help guide their presumptive young passer. While Mendoza would almost certainly be in contention to be the Week 1 starter, the brain trust of the organization wants to make sure they get this right. Signing former Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins makes sure their approach is sound.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Some may question the move, but it makes sense overall. The Raiders need a dependable veteran at signal-caller to lean on before handing the reins to their soon-to-be rookie quarterback. Adding Cousins to the mix does just that, as he should be considered as the starter come kickoff weekend.

Why Kirk Cousins Should Be the Week 1 Starter

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have historically been one of the most "against the grain" franchises. This current structure of the organization, with first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, Spytek, majority owner Mark Davis, and minority owner Tom Brady, who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback as the G.O.A.T.

Las Vegas, or Oakland, many moons ago, made the mistake of not having a veteran quarterback with JaMarcus Russell, arguably the biggest bust in league history. Derek Carr is in a different situation as a former second-round pick who went on to have a great career with the Raiders. This time around, the offense's current structure would benefit from a veteran passer rather than a rookie, at least for the first month of the year.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran Presence Is Important

Why do I say this? I think back to how the Carolina Panthers approached their situation with Bryce Young as a rookie: they threw him into the fire instead of allowing Andy Dalton to navigate a bad football team before eventually handing the reins to Young. It's unclear if the results today would be different.

This offseason, the Raiders signed Tyler Linderbaum to the biggest contract for any center, ever. They also brought in Spencer Burdford at guard, along with the established group of Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and DJ Glaze. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer make up a strong, tight end room, while more talent could be added at wide receiver through the draft.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The first month of the season will likely be a transition period with a new offense and players everywhere. I'm certain that Kubiak would like to have a trusted quarterback to operate the offense temporarily while Mendoza learns to run a wide-zone system with aggressive reads and work through full progressions. If anything, Cousins thrives reading through his progressions and finding good outlets to attack.

This isn't to say Cousins should be starting all season, as Mendoza should be in the catbird's seat by midseason. However, Kubiak is a smart coach, and there is clear alignment between the head coach, Spytek, and ownership on the direction they want to go, and Cousins is a safe choice to begin the 2026 campaign in a new era of Raiders football.