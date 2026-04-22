Future Raider Mendoza Excited for 'New Journey' in Las Vegas

Tomorrow is the night that the Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That is how the draft will get started, and it is going to be a loud bang. Everyone knows that the Raiders are going to take the kid from Indiana University, and he is going to be on the fast track to start in this league, and he is going to compete and make sure he does everything possible to be the best quarterback and teammate he could be right now and in the future.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Silver and Black are going to finally get their quarterback that they have been searching for over the last few seasons. The Raiders over the last few drafts have wanted to take a quarterback, but they were sitting in no man's land in both.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pick Obvious

When it came to their pick in the first round, the quarterbacks were already gone. But in 2026, it has lined up for them perfectly. Mendoza is the right fit for this franchise, and it will be fun to watch him grow in Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza Excited To Be NFL Quarterback

Mendoza has everything you are looking for in a quarterback. What separates him from the rest is his will to get better every day and the work ethic he brings to his teammates on and off the field. Additionally, the Heisman Trophy winner will do whatever it takes to make the team better. Whatever helps the team win is what he wants to do. Mendoza is ready for his moment, and he is going to be surrounded at home with his loved ones when he is selected tomorrow night.

"It is going to be an opportunity to start a new journey," said Fernando Mendoza on the " Rich Eisen Show ." "It is a celebration, but it is a celebration of a start. I am really excited to get started on this journey. And the realization has hit me especially on the top-30 visits, where, okay, you are going to be in these NFL facilities for the next two weeks. So, get ready to rock and roll. You are going to be an NFL player. So, I am ready for the opportunity."

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders are going to put Mendoza in the best position to succeed, whether now or in the future. Nonetheless, the former Hoosier is the beginning of a new era in Las Vegas.