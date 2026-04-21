The Double Side of Raiders' Future QB Mendoza

The time is almost here when the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take their future quarterback for many years to come, Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is the quarterback out of Indiana University, where he led his team to the school's first-ever College Football National Championship and won the Heisman Trophy.

It was one of the best seasons a college quarterback has had, putting him in the spotlight and in a position to be taken first overall by the Silver and Black.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Credits Those Around Him

Everyone is talking about this great quarterback prospect, and it has been all about football and more football. We all saw what he did last season, and it was a great thing to watch. Each week, he was getting better and better. No one was talking about Mendoza at the start of last season, but by the end, everyone knew his name and why he was at the top of many draft boards. Mendoza credits all his support staff, from his parents, family, friends, teammates, coaches, and many more.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza On Field Versus Off

For Mendoza , football is huge in his life, but it is not everything. Mendoza has demonstrated his great leadership, and it extends beyond the field. Mendoza wants to be the best he can be, and that comes in every aspect of his life. There are two sides to Mendoza. One on the football field and one when he gets off the field. They both help him, and the one off the field is something many people do not know about or get to see. Mendoza will tell you himself.

"There is a double side," said Mendoza on "Up and Adams". "I would say I am a very happy, energetic, and optimistic person, especially off the field. But when I am on the field, I know there is a job to be done. I want to execute at a high level, and I never want to let my teammates down. So anyway possible that I can best serve my teammates, I am going to do that. Whether it is taking my redshirt off, trucking a linebacker, checking into a run play, whatever it is, I will do."

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders are getting a special quarterback in Mendoza. Even if Mendoza does not play in his first season, that growth will start and continue all next season as Las Vegas points to him to lead the new regime.