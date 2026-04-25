Grading Raiders' Fifth-Round Pick of CB Hezekiah Masses

The Las Vegas Raiders have had no wasted moves this offseason. Every move they made in free agency and in the first six rounds of the NFL Draft was a logical one that helped them improve on one level or another. Much was the same on the third and final day of the draft.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders' Needs

The Raiders desperately needed additional depth at several positions. After a fast start to free agency, Las Vegas used the NFL Draft to help address its depth issues. The Raiders walked away from the draft with additional depth at offensive line, safety, and defensive line.

Las Vegas' front office wisely used its many draft picks to build an efficient, productive squad. The moves the Raiders made must be commended. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he planned to approach the third day of the draft, noting there was still plenty of talent left.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“We've got a big night of meetings tonight, just kind of stack the board. It's early tomorrow, we're going to be off and running with the second pick," Spytek said after the second day of the draft.

"But we're just going to keep trying to identify the really good football players that want to be Raiders and lay it on the line for their teammates. We've got a lot of really good ones left, too. We've got six picks left tomorrow, and we're thrilled and excited about that challenge and that opportunity tomorrow."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek got busy on Saturday, making multiple trades that allowed the Raiders to add talent while still maximizing the value of each pick. In the sixth round of the draft, Las Vegas added cornerback Hezekiah Masses. It was yet another productive move in an offseason filled with them for the Raiders.

One of the most pressing needs the Raiders have had over the past few seasons has been at cornerback, especially last season, when they had one of the worst cornerback groups in the league. This year's draft confirmed they knew how pressing the need was this offseason.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even after the addition of Jermod McCoy, the Raiders needed more help at cornerback. In college, Masses displayed solid coverage skills, leading the country in pass breakups. Talented cornerbacks can be found in all rounds. Masses' coverage skills and speed should bode well for Las Vegas.

The Raiders continue to find talent, even late in the draft. The NFL has more than a few examples of players who were drafted late but turned out to be household names or at least serviceable football players. Las Vegas used the middle rounds of the draft to search for diamonds in the rough.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders' sixth-round draft addition was a low-risk move that could help them in multiple ways. At this point in the draft, the Raiders do not need world-beaters; they simply need talented players they can develop. If they turn out to be contributors sooner, that works.

Specifically, if Masses and McCoy can develop into serviceable starters or contributors over the course of the 2026 season, it is hard not to like the addition. The respective additions of Masses and McCoy must also be considered with the two safeties the Raiders selected in this draft.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders entered the draft with 10 picks, made multiple trades, and used only nine. Still, they were able to add four defensive backs to a group that desperately needed additional talent and depth. Masses' addition was just what the Raiders needed.

I strongly felt the Raiders needed to walk away from this draft with two cornerbacks, and they did that. Las Vegas has strung together an impressive draft through five rounds.

Grade: B