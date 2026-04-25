Raiders Trade Up to Get Day 3 of the Draft Started

The Las Vegas Raiders started day three of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders did not have the opening pick of Day 3, but they made a trade to acquire it. General Manager John Spytek worked his phone early in this one and continued doing so in the fourth round. Spytek made the move to move up one spot to the No. 101 overall pick.

The Raiders' original pick was at No. 102. The Raiders made this trade because they felt like they needed it to take the player they selected next.

Raiders get the steal of the NFL Draft in 1st Rd Graded CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, 6-1, 188 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

With moving up one spot, the Raiders are sending the Buffalo Bills a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. And with the pick the Raiders made with this trade, it was worth that trade. This is what Spytek does in the draft, and he made a good trade in this round.

That just sounds like how far the Raiders have come with the picks and the players they are taking in this draft. Instead of reaching for players and not making the team better, Spytek is giving the Raiders every player they need.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Make a Massive Trade in the Fourth Round

With the trade, the Raiders selected cornerback Jermod McCoy out of the University of Tennessee. McCoy was graded as a first-round pick by many, and many expected him to go on opening night. Teams were worried about a knee injury that they are unsure about.

The Raiders are taking a chance on McCoy, and this is the steal of the draft so far. Getting a first-round prospect in the fourth round is something that you do not see that often. The Raiders took advantage.

The value of this pick, if he doesn't heal, and they expect he will, you lose nothing. If he is fine, you get the best CB in the entire NFL Draft. Value, value, value. Spytek is Spyteking — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

Risk vs. Reward

McCoy gives the Raiders a starting-caliber player right away on the defensive side of the ball. He could be that playmaker, and the Raiders are looking to do special things with him starting next year. They could even let him develop as well if he needs it. But overall, this is a great pick for a team that needs a lot of help at the cornerback position.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders have the right people in the building, and the personnel group involved in this selection did a great job. The Raiders could be on the move later in Day 3. If Spytek and the Raiders feel like they could make a move for a player that they really like and it makes sense, the Raiders are going to make that trade.