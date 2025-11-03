What’s Going On With the Raiders? More Questions Than Answers Right Now
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) didn’t see themselves sitting here with this record at this point in the season.
It is as perplexing to the owners, management, coaches, team, fans, and media. To be blunt, it is nonsensical.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we explore the fact that, at this point in the season, the Silver and Black have more questions than answers.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Just Two of the Questions:
- Play Calling, Usage of Ashton Jeanty Fans, media, and people around the National Football League are questioning both the play calling of Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly and his usage of Ashton Jeanty. Carroll has at times echoed parts of those sentiments. Is Carroll concerned about them now after yesterday? I asked him, and his answer will probably shock you. "No, that doesn't concern me. In the first half, we scored six points. In the second half, we did pretty well moving the football. So, we always want balance to some degree, but the balance will come when, at the end of the game, you get 10 runs in the fourth quarter. We didn't get that done."
·• One Eye on the Future? Pete Carroll was asked about the looming NFL trade deadline and whether the team will take a more future-oriented approach than a 2025 one. Again, Carroll’s answer may shock you. "No, I'm not thinking that way. It never comes to my mind at all. We're trying to get better ongoing, right now, and see what we can get done."
Below is a transcript with more of Pete Carroll’s comments after watching the film from the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: Did you come out of the game fairly healthy?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "We'll see how we go. It's a short week. We got to figure that out. Got some guys that got banged a little bit, but nobody's out of the game at this point."
Q: Greedy Vance, Tristin McCollum and Darien Porter all got on the field yesterday. Based on your film review, how did the youngsters come out of it?
Coach Carroll: "They did alright. You saw Darien [Porter] got probably tested more than anybody. He had a couple balls thrown on him, but he played well all in all and tackled pretty well. Had a couple good hits. Everybody kind of shared the misses yesterday. Greedy [Vance] hung on. He had one big route that got on him that he had a chance to stop. And Tristin [McCollum] played alright, too."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE