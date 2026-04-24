Raider Nation Reacts to Las Vegas Drafting Fernando Mendoza
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The Las Vegas Raiders now have the quarterback of their future with Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders selected Mendoza with the first overall pick, and it got social media buzzing about the future of the Silver and Black.
This was the player that they had been talking about for the past several months, and when the pick was in and the name was called, it was finally here for a team that felt like they could not get a future quarterback. He is here, and he is here to win.
The Raiders have been looking for a quarterback over the last few drafts, and the 2026 NFL Draft is finally the one they did not have to wait for another team or trade up for. They had the first overall pick and used it on the best prospect, Fernando Mendoza.
Mendoza has the "It" factor and the work ethic that any team would be looking for. For the Raiders, it was a blessing to end up with the first overall pick. Now it is time to get to work for Mendoza.
Raider Nation All in on Fernando Mendoza
Mendoza now becomes the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to be selected by the Raiders, joining Marcus Allen (1982), Bo Jackson (1987), Tim Brown (1988), and Charles Woodson (1998).
Mendoza now gives the Raiders a true quarterback who could come in and develop under a great coaching staff and personnel around him. He will not be asked to come in right away and save this franchise. The Raiders know they do not want to throw him into the fire without giving him the best opportunity to succeed. As for Raider Nation, they have a sense of hope for the franchise they are loyal to, and they just want to see a product on the field they can be proud of.
Raider Nation Reacts
All the talk is over for this first overall pick. Now, the work is going to get started right away for Mendoza with his new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Safe to say Raiders fans everywhere are fired up to have Mendoza in the building.
"The Raiders go ALL IN on Fernando Mendoza with the 1st Pick in the NFL Draft. Y’ALL BETTER WAKE UP! Heisman, National Champ, 41 TDs to only 6 ints and TOUGHER THAN A 2 DOLLAR STEAK. Tom Brady and Klint Kubiak’s young core of Mendoza, Jeanty and Bowers will bring the Raiders BACK"
The Raiders now begin a new era with the Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.