Raider Nation Reacts to Las Vegas Drafting Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders now have the quarterback of their future with Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders selected Mendoza with the first overall pick, and it got social media buzzing about the future of the Silver and Black.

This was the player that they had been talking about for the past several months, and when the pick was in and the name was called, it was finally here for a team that felt like they could not get a future quarterback. He is here, and he is here to win.

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Raiders have been looking for a quarterback over the last few drafts, and the 2026 NFL Draft is finally the one they did not have to wait for another team or trade up for. They had the first overall pick and used it on the best prospect, Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza has the "It" factor and the work ethic that any team would be looking for. For the Raiders, it was a blessing to end up with the first overall pick. Now it is time to get to work for Mendoza.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans hold a sign during a game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raider Nation All in on Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza now becomes the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to be selected by the Raiders, joining Marcus Allen (1982), Bo Jackson (1987), Tim Brown (1988), and Charles Woodson (1998).

Mendoza (@fernandomendoza) now becomes the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to selected by the Raiders, joining Marcus Allen (1982), Bo Jackson (1987), Tim Brown (1988), and Charles Woodson (1998).#RaiderNation | @Raiders https://t.co/YKNNEKkc5H — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) April 24, 2026

Mendoza now gives the Raiders a true quarterback who could come in and develop under a great coaching staff and personnel around him. He will not be asked to come in right away and save this franchise. The Raiders know they do not want to throw him into the fire without giving him the best opportunity to succeed. As for Raider Nation, they have a sense of hope for the franchise they are loyal to, and they just want to see a product on the field they can be proud of.

Raider Nation Reacts

The chip is basically ours. Let’s go raiders! — Joe (@joelopezomg) April 24, 2026

All the talk is over for this first overall pick. Now, the work is going to get started right away for Mendoza with his new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now PLEASE let him sit behind Cousins and don’t throw him to the wolves right away — The Gridiron Guys (@Gridir0nGuys) April 24, 2026

ITS TIME FERNANDO HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/tSXYu4lxXt — King Nutty (@escap3T) April 24, 2026

FERNANDO MENDOZA COME HOME TO US 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — arraya (@ArrayaVlog86503) April 24, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza first overall.



Mendoza becomes the third-ever Latino QB to be drafted first overall (first Cuban-American) in the #NFLDraft



He will fit in quite well with #RaiderNation — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) April 24, 2026

I feel like Fernando Mendoza is probably gonna be so good with the Raiders, and I think he could be good pretty quickly. — Matt Albrecht (@MattAlbrecht10) April 24, 2026

Fernando Mendoza. Heisman Trophy winner. National champion. Number one draft pick.



Built in Berkeley as a California Golden Bear. pic.twitter.com/k88m81GnFQ — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) April 24, 2026

Heisman. National Champ. No. 1 overall pick. Raider.



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1k47j6t2hV — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

That Fernando Mendoza LinkedIn update is gonna be fire — Dorian Alerte (@dlalerte) April 24, 2026

Welcome Fernando Mendoza pic.twitter.com/ILSsj3E8uu — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) April 24, 2026

Fernando Mendoza's life since transferring to Indiana:



IU’s first No. 1 ranking

IU’s first football national title

IU’s first Heisman Trophy winner

Deals with LinkedIn, U.S. Bank

No. 1 NFL Draft pick



𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐳𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬. pic.twitter.com/9iT6PaZzzR — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 24, 2026

Safe to say Raiders fans everywhere are fired up to have Mendoza in the building.

The Raiders have both Tom Brady and Fernando Mendoza. https://t.co/IvrryIBjv0 — Judy Farah 📇👩🏼‍💻 (@newsbabe1530) April 24, 2026

POWERFUL: #Raiders first overall pick in the draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza GAVE ALL GLORY TO GOD after getting drafted.



🙏🙏🙏



Mendoza is a devout Christian and gives all the glory to Jesus Christ for his extreme success in football. pic.twitter.com/g7RkVRva7w — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 24, 2026

The Raiders have themselves a winner in Fernando Mendoza🔥 pic.twitter.com/F3o7XORo3l — OutKick (@Outkick) April 24, 2026

IT’S OFFICIAL: Fernando Mendoza is a Raider 😤



Coming 🔜 to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/9KSbAU8kmI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 24, 2026

"The Raiders go ALL IN on Fernando Mendoza with the 1st Pick in the NFL Draft. Y’ALL BETTER WAKE UP! Heisman, National Champ, 41 TDs to only 6 ints and TOUGHER THAN A 2 DOLLAR STEAK. Tom Brady and Klint Kubiak’s young core of Mendoza, Jeanty and Bowers will bring the Raiders BACK"

The @Raiders go ALL IN on Fernando Mendoza with the 1st Pick in the NFL Draft. Y’ALL BETTER WAKE UP! Heisman, National Champ, 41 TDs to only 6 ints and TOUGHER THAN A 2 DOLLAR STEAK. Tom Brady and Klint Kubiak’s young core of Mendoza, Jeanty and Bowers will bring the Raiders BACK pic.twitter.com/xsmMqgoGZ7 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2026

The Raiders now begin a new era with the Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion.