Mendoza to Raiders Becoming More Real Each Minute

We have heard it all about top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza. From his days at the University of California to Indiana University, he has elevated his game each step of the way. Now, he is looking to do that in the National Football League.

Since he became the favorite to be taken at the top of the draft, you have been hearing all the different takes on whether he is a true No. 1 overall pick. In the 2026 NFL Draft, he is the top prospect and will go first.

What more does the kid have to prove? He had one of the best quarterback seasons that we have seen at the college level. He not only won the Heisman Trophy, but also led his team to an undefeated season and brought Indiana its first National Championship in Football.

In every game last season, he showed he was improving. And you cannot say he did not play tough competition, because he went up against the best teams all the way to the National Championship.

Mendoza Is the Best Quarterback in the 2026 Draft Class

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

They could say whatever they want and say that Mendoza would not have been a top pick in different draft classes. That is unknown, but as of 2026, he is the best, and you will see him go first overall. Mendoza will not be worried about all that. He will only be thinking about how to be the best version of himself and how ready he is to be the best he can be for the Las Vegas Raiders. That will be the team that is going to take the chance on him.

That is the right choice, and Mendoza has separated himself from the rest in this draft class. He is ready for the moment, just like he has shown throughout his football career. The time is now for Mendoza to begin the new journey he has been dreaming about for many years. He is going to be doing it for a team that has one of the most historic teams in NFL history. Mendoza will also be playing for Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, whom he grew up watching.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The stage is set for Mendoza , and it is his for the taking. He has earned and deserves everything he has worked hard for throughout his career, and now it is time to prove it at the highest level.